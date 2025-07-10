Eddie Hearn Shares Stance On Working With Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis has never had a cordial relationship with Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn. Hearn is one of the sport's top promoters, while 'Tank' is one of its biggest stars.
The two don't gel, and Davis has often launched verbal barrages aimed at the British promoter. Back in 2024, 'Tank' even claimed that 'he's a snake in a suit'. Davis also added that he can't trust Eddie Hearn.
Hearn has now reflected on his troubled relationship with 'Tank' Davis, naming the latter as the fighter with whom he shares the most hostile relationship with. In a recent episode of the Ring Champs with AK & Barak podcast, Hearn claimed that he usually has a good relationship with fighters, which isn't the case with Davis. He said:
I mean you look at the people that have really given it to me, 'Tank', for some reason. 'Tank' doesn't know me. He has never met me. I've only ever said good things about Gervonta Davis as a fighter. But it's like they just get fed that 'this guy is a devil'.
Eddie Hearn has been trying to match Gervonta Davis up against Shakur Stevenson for a while. Stevenson is currently Hearn's client and will face William Zepeda on July 12. Hearn wants to see Stevenson fight 'Tank' after the Zepeda fight as he believes that's the fight to make at lightweight.
Hearn, however, doubts that fight will take place next. He is also worried how long Stevenson can wait for a 'Tank' fight before it reaches the point of never happening.
As for 'Tank' Davis, he has a clash coming up against Lamont Roach next. This is a rematch of their controversial first fight where Davis took a deliberate knee, which wasn't counted as a knockdown, in a majority draw.
The Roach rematch is set for August 16, and there have also been talks of 'Tank' fighting Jake Paul after that. An active Gervonta Davis is a fan favorite, and his future career move is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
