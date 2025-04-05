Boxing Tonight: Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello Odds And Prediction
Another name will emerge as a contender in a crowded heavyweight division on Saturday night.
Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello will meet in a pivotal 10-round clash for the IBF North American Heavyweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas. For Torrez Jr., it'll mark the first 10-round bout of his career, while it'll be the fourth 10-round bout for Vianello.
Torrez Jr. is coming off of a 3rd-round knockout of Isaac Munoz Gutierrez on Dec. 17, while Vianello stopped Arslanbek Makhmudov by 8th-round stoppage on Aug. 17.
Torrez Jr. is a sizable favorite on DraftKings, though, Vianello is easily the toughest test of his career to date on paper. Here are all of the odds and props from DraftKings as of Friday evening.
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello moneyline odds
Moneyline: Richard Torrez -250, Guido Vianello +200
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello KO/TKO/DQ odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Richard Torrez +120, Guido Vianello +425
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello decision odds
Decision: Richard Torrez +225, Guido Vianello +500
Draw: +1800
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello total rounds
Total rounds: Over 8.5 (-145), under 8.5 (+105)
How to watch Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello
Date: April 5, 2025
Time: 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
TV/Stream: ESPN Plus
Location: Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada
Tale of the Tape:
Richard Torrez Jr.
Guido Vianello
6'2
Height
6'6
229.2
Weight
242.3
12-0, 11 KOs
Record
13-2-1, 11 KOs
25
Age
30
Richard Torrez Jr. vs Guido Vianello prediction
Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello is a prototypical pressure fighter vs. boxer puncher matchup.
Torrez Jr. fights out of a southpaw stance and likes to close the gap and work from close range. He also boasts fast hands and excels when he uses them in combinations. Torrez Jr. also does a good job of changing levels and working both the body and the head of his opposition.
For Vianello, he's better off fighting at range. He's also a good counterpuncher and catching his opponents on the way in. In his last fight, he pummelled Makhmudov with counter-straight right hands and right uppercuts before stopping him.
The range and pace the fight takes place will likely determine the winner. Torrez Jr. will want to be on the front foot and push the pace while negating Vianello's four-inch height advantage and three-inch reach advantage. Vianello will likely want to counter and catch Torrez Jr. on the way in with big straight right hands and right uppercuts to try and slow him and the pace of the fight down.
This is a significant test for both fighters and great matchmaking with where both fighters are in their careers. Ultimately, I think Torrez Jr. will survive some tough moments throughout the fight and outwork Vianello en route to a decision victory and the best win of his career.
Prediction: Torrez Jr. by decision
