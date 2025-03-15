Caleb Plant Rips Edgar Berlanga For Missing Weight
Edgar Berlanga has constantly mentioned Caleb Plant as one of the possible opponents for his next fight, should he get past Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Berlanga, Plant didn't need to wait for an agreement to a bout for him to fire shots at "The Chosen One."
Berlanga weighed in at 169.6 pounds, putting him 1.6 pounds overweight for his 10-round bout vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL in the co-feature for Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice "Vicious" Volny. The WBO NABO super middleweight title will only be on the line for Gonzalez-Ortiz after he stepped on the scale under the 168-pound limit at 167.4 pounds.
While a secondary title would do little for Berlanga's (22-1, 17 KOs) at this point in his career, missing weight isn't the best look for a fighter who is looking to face some of the top names at super middleweight, even if he's coming off of a spirited effort in a unanimous decision loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September.
MORE: Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Plant made numerous posts on X criticizing Berlanga for missing weight.
"I made weight for my pro debut when I made $1,500 and every fight since." Plant wrote. "You don’t train to the level of your opponent. A real champion doesn’t wait for the big moment to do what he’s supposed to do. He does it because that’s what he signed up for when he decided to be a pro fighter."
Berlanga has remained steadfast in the fact that he isn't looking past Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs), who has won his last two fights by stoppage after a nearly 10-year hiatus from the sport. With what could potentially lie ahead, whether it's a bout with Plant, Jermall Charlo or Jaime Munguia, Berlanga knows the importance of looking good on Saurday night.
MORE: Austin Williams Reflects On Journey Ahead Of Fight vs Patrice Volny
"This is a small show for me," Berlanga said. "I just have to go out there and shine like a star, go out there and handle business. Perform like a superstar and get those big fights. I’m not overlooking this man; he's coming to win. He’s Puerto Rican, and he has that Puerto Rican blood in him. So, I know he’s coming to fight. I know he’s not going to run around the ring trying to survive. He’s gonna go out there and try to prove a point. So, I just wanted everybody to know that it’s going to be a bloodbath."
The main card for Williams vs. Volny begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.
