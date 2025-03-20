Callum Smith Talks Potential Bout vs David Benavidez
With Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev likely destined for a third bout for the unified light heavyweight title, that could leave Callum Smith and David Benavidez without a dance partner.
Could that lead them to each other?
Smith went on the Toe2Toe podcast and spoke about the possibility of fighting Benavidez the next time he steps into the ring. He also believes that if the stars align, multiple belts could be on the line if and when they finally meet.
"He's a good fighter," Smith said. "He's getting better and better, he's shown he wants to fight anyone, regardless of who. If that fight is offered and it makes sense, then definitely. Further down the line, maybe it could be a unification fight."
Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) currently holds secondary WBC and WBO titles after his unanimous decision victory over David Morrell on Feb. 1 in Las Vegas. Smith earned the interim WBO title with a unanimous decision win over Joshua Buatsi on Feb. 22 in a back-and-forth war that could be in the running for Fight of the Year by the end of the year. Benavidez and Smith handed Morrell and Buatsi the first losses of their professional careers.
Benavidez is currently the mandatory to Bivol's (24-1, 12 KOs) WBC light heavyweight belt.
Benavidez, 28, and Smith, 34, were once champions at super middleweight but a unification bout never materialized. Smith lost his title in a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, while Benavidez lost his belt after he missed weight by nearly three pounds against Roamer Alexis Angulo.
The other loss in Smith's career came against Beterbiev on Jan. 13, 2024.
Given the climate at 175 pounds, Benavidez vs. Smith is one of the best fights that can be made in the division, and if it's made, it'll more than likely position the winner for their crack at all of the belts if Bivol and Beterbiev fight for a third time.
You can listen to the full episode below.
