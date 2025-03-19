Eddie Hearn Responds To Chris Eubank Jr Bet Trash Talk, Pulls Out The "Receipts"
Chris Eubank Jr. is trying to add more fire to the flame of what has been a fiery buildup to his upcoming fight against Conor Benn on April 26.
Eubank Jr. responded to a video of Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn saying he'd put a million quid (~$1.3 million) into escrow on the bout. Eubank Jr. said in a video on X on Monday that he accepted the bet with Hearn.
"Let's find out if you're a man of your word or just a lying hype job I formally accept your million-pound bet, and the million pounds will be our own personal money. Not company money or purse money, just a straight-up bet between me and you. The money will go into escrow and the winner takes all. So, now I look forward to watching you trying to weasel your way out of this bet like the rodent I know you are."
Then on Wednesday, Eubank Jr followed up with a post on X again calling out Hearn, suggesting he's trying to weasel out of the bet.
Hearn responded later on Wednesday to the post, saying that he had received an email from the British Boxing Board of Control stating that he can't legally have a bet with Eubank Jr. given his standing as a promoter and that he'd get in trouble for it if he did.
He also noted that Eubank Jr. knew this and was doing it for views, and that he'd be willing to make a donation to charity over the result of the fight instead.
"He knows I can't bet on the fight," Hearn said. "He knows that if I did, I would receive a fine like him of $100,000. Maybe we could do something for charity. He did what he's all about, views and clout. He's clout chasing."
The rivalry between Eubank Jr. and Benn dates back to when their fathers were boxers. Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought twice, with Eubank Sr. winning by stoppage in the first meeting and the second fight ending in a draw.
MORE: Lamont Roach Reveals Whether Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Paid $250K Knockout Bet
Benn and Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight in October of 2022, but multiple failed drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene by Benn caused the bout to be postponed. Fast forward over two years later, and the buildup for this fight has only been ratcheted up because of what transpired over two years ago.
Eubank Jr. and Benn have had numerous contentious confrontations in the buildup to their fight at Tottenham Stadium in the United Kingdom, which included Eubank Jr. smacking Benn with an egg during their stare down after a press conference.
