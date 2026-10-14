Canelo Alvarez Still Has 'Hope' for Blockbuster Rematch

With just over two weeks left before his fight with Christian Mbilli, Canelo Alvarez is looking ahead to the future. While Mbilli is a skilled knockout artist, finishing 82.7% of his victories via knockout, Alvarez enjoys a few distinct advantages.

First, as an elite counterpuncher, the future Hall of Famer understands that Mbilli will walk forward and load up for one punch, hoping to end the fight with one clean shot. That situation works to Alvarez's advantage and will help him to strategize for his next fight. With history once again in his reach, the legend wants to turn back the metaphorical hands of time.

The last time anyone saw the 36-year-old legend in the ring, he was on the losing end of Terence Crawford's retirement fight. Crawford skillfully used his speed advantage and quickness to stifle the Mexican icon.

Canelo vs Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Alvarez struggled to counterpunch because Crawford was landing multiple punches during exchanges, dulling any counterpunching edge or strategy. After the fight, Crawford eased into retirement, becoming a fight analyst instead of an in-ring competitor. Canelo, however, doesn't seem to have moved on.

Canelo still wants Crawford rematch

Speaking to Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger, Alvarez revealed that he hopes a second chance at Crawford is possible and explained his reasoning.

" I always do good in the rematches, so I hope that fight happens again." Canelo Alvarez

Coppinger added on X, "Canelo tells me he wants the rematch with Terence Crawford more than anything; that he knows what his mistakes were after watching it back 5 times."

.@Canelo tells me he wants the rematch with Terence Crawford more than anything; that he knows what his mistakes were after watching it back 5 times. Catch the full @ringmagazine interview with Alvarez from Usyk’s gym in Spain: pic.twitter.com/feGA3CX0xN — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 14, 2026

Crawford has primarily fought at weights below 168 pounds, while Alvarez has competed primarily at 168 pounds since 2020, with a loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight as the only out-of-division fight. While both fighters are on the other side of 35, Crawford is knocking on the door of 40.

In their first fight, Crawford left Alvarez battered the multi-division champion, leaving him flat-footed with speed and slick defense. Another year older does nothing but make Alvarez slower. Would a rematch prove any different?

⏪ One year ago today, Terence Crawford etched his name into the history books with a unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez 👑 pic.twitter.com/D4muo8RdZg — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 14, 2026

The one man who can make this, or just about any fight, happen is Turki Alalshikh. Alalshikh possesses significant financial resources, allowing him to offer substantial sums to either boxer. However, with Crawford adamant about his retirement, Alalshikh would likely need to make a record-breaking offer.

What motivation does Crawford have? He was an undisputed world champion in three divisions. No other fighter in the four-belt era has ever accomplished that. As a result, his legacy is cemented. Alvarez may need to accept that the loss to Crawford, like his defeats of Bivol and Mayweather, could be one he never gets to avenge.