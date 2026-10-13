Turki Alalshikh Gives Update on Canelo vs Mbilli Fight Amid Riyadh Airport Attack

Often, boxing can be as clear as mud. With rumors constantly churning and callouts becoming a weekly occurrence, preliminary fight announcements seem less certain. An injury, a negotiation play, or an unforeseen event can quickly derail even the most secure fight.

Canelo Alvarez is looking for redemption in the desert. In his last fight, Terence Crawford outclassed him at every turn on his way to a unanimous decision that was never in doubt. Against a slick fighter with hand-and-foot speed, the legend could offer no answers.

Canelo looked simultaneously old and slow, a fighter who seemed to have lost more than one step, trying to find his way through the twilight of his career. Many believed that Alvarez needed to retire and spare himself the mounting embarrassment. Yet, the 36-year-old finds himself at a crossroads, perhaps the final one of his storied career.

Turki Alalshikh gives update on Canelo fight amid Hauthi strikes on Riyadh

Turki Alalshikh | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

As the conflict with Iran and the Houthis continues, many Middle Eastern countries have felt the strain of the war. Last weekend, a missile attack killed 13 and injured many more in a strike on a terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The US government issued a Level 3 travel advisory for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 10. Drawing a large number of international visitors to a country on the "reconsider travel" list suggests tensions are already high and may not recede.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the conflict, Turki Alalshikh continues to move unbothered to provide an update on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight. Taking to X, he declared that after speaking to Canelo, the Halloween fight would go forward no matter what happens.

"Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing." Turki Alalshikh on X

Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing.



My country is home to the two Holy Mosques, land of peace, safety, rich civilization, deep history, and kind-hearted people.



Thank you to everyone who checked in… — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 11, 2026

Canelo and Mbilli's legacy's at play

In the ring, both Alvarez and Mbilli each have something to fight for on Halloween. Alvarez is competing for yet another major world championship. After over 60 bouts, it still matters to Alvarez that he remains an elite fighter. Plus, facing a power puncher means that Canelo will need to exercise more caution than he has in recent fights.

On the other hand, Mbilli could change the rest of his career with a win. Granted, Alvarez may be in the latter stages of his career, but the win counts all the same. Under those circumstances, he will be fighting for lucrative paydays down the road, and leverage will finally be in his favor.

In the shadow of controversy and potential danger, Mbilli and Alvarez continue to head down the road to Riyadh.