Canelo Alvarez Weighs in on Controversial Usyk-Verhoeven Result

Canelo Alvarez does not believe that referee Mark Lyson gifted Oleksandr Usyk a win over Rico Verhoeven.

Unlike most fans, including Jake Paul, Alvarez did not have a problem with the controversial stoppage while watching the fight ringside. The former champion praised Verhoeven for his gallant effort in the loss, but said he believes Lyson merely "saved" him from a "brutal knockout."

"Good fight," Alvarez said, via Seconds Out. "I didn't expect that from Rico, but good fight... I don't think [the stoppage was early]. I think they saved him from a brutal knockout."

Alvarez is a known supporter of Usyk, whom he has a lot of respect for. The two have simultaneously held belts for the majority of the last decade and coexisted atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Usyk stopped Verhoeven with one second remaining in the 11th round after knocking him down with a clean uppercut. Verhoeven was clearly running on empty by that point in the fight after executing a perfect game plan to threaten what would have been one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Usyk closed as the 20-1 betting favorite, leading everyone to expect an early knockout win for 'The Cat.' Instead, Verhoeven clearly took control from the opening bell and did not relent until fatigue caught up with him in the later rounds.

Verhoeven was officially ahead on one of the three scorecards entering the 11th round, with the other two scoring the fight 95-95 even. Usyk's knockdown would have put him ahead on all three cards entering the final round.

Canelo Alvarez watches Usyk-Verhoeven ringside after Mbilli presser

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. | IMAGO / PA Images

Alvarez made the trip out to Giza to watch the fight in person just hours after the introductory press conference for his Sept. 12 fight with Christian M'billi. The 35-year-old is set to return almost one year to the date from his last fight, a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford, in a WBC super middleweight title fight.

While his sights are firmly set on Mbilli, Alvarez was also called out by Hamzah Sheeraz in Giza. The Brit said he would be "honored" to share the ring with Alvarez next after dominating Alem Begic to win the WBO 168-pound title.

Alvarez is currently the only high-level boxer exclusively tied to Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season. The two sides agreed to a massive four-fight deal in early 2026 that has been half-fulfilled.