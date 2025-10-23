Cardi B Drops Massive Bet On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis And Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane Fights
Singer and rapper Cardi B has made her Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight bet. Paul vs Davis is set to go down as an exhibition on November 14.
'The Problem Child' has once again moved the needle, this time by fighting a significantly smaller opponent. Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight. Meanwhile, 'Tank' Davis is the WBA lightweight champion and is eight inches shorter than Paul.
Paul recently announced a special knockout clause for the Davis clash, which has been listed as a hybrid-pro bout by Boxrec and won't affect either fighter's professional record. Cardi B has also taken note of the contest and has placed a sizable wager on it.
Cardi B's Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bet
Cardi B's didn't just bet on Paul vs Davis, though. She also placed money on this weekend's UFC heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. The singer is picking Aspinall to beat Gane, as well as 'Tank' Davis to emerge victorious against Paul.
She has placed $250,000 (in USDT) on a combo bet and if both fights go according to her prediction, Cardi B will bag an eye-watering $460,000. For those unversed in crypto, $1 is equivalent to 1 USDT.
Davis vs Paul is a tricky fight in many regards. Paul holds a significant size advantage, while 'Tank' is a way more skilled boxer, who is a reigning world champion. The question is, can he take a clean hit from someone as big as Paul?
On the other hand, 30-0-1 Davis has 28 knockout wins. Hence, if he finds an opening and lands clean on Paul's chin, would it be enough to send him to the canvas?
Lamont Roach slams Gervonta Davis for fighting Jake Paul
Gervonta Davis' previous fight was a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Davis vs Roach 2 looked like the next fight, but Davis ultimately elected to take on Jake Paul instead.
Roach slammed Davis for the way he handled the rematch situation, telling FightHub TV:
"You could have told me. ‘All right, look, we’re going to take this Jake Paul fight, or your team could have reached out and been like, ‘All right, look, we’re going to take this Jake Paul fight, and we’ll circle back, or we won’t. We just don’t want to fight.’"- Lamont Roach
Roach added that they had a deal in place to fight and 'Tank' not honouring that was a breach of contract. He also expects Davis to retire from boxing after the Paul showdown.
The Latest Boxing News
Conor Benn Names The Fighter He Is 'Highly Likely' To Face After Chris Eubank Jr
David Benavidez Ranks His Top Three Pound-For-Pound Boxers — And Explains Why
Roy Jones Jr Answers Whether Terence Crawford Would Have Beaten Him
Oscar De La Hoya Warns Terence Crawford Could Make Costly 'Mistake' After Canelo