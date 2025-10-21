Jake Paul Raises The Stakes In Gervonta Davis Fight With Knockout Clause
Jake Paul takes on Gervonta Davis in a Netflix exhibition on November 14. It's a 10-round clash between two opponents whose size disparity has taken fans aback.
Both fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves to minimize the safety concerns of the contest, and with a winner to be announced, the fight will be a hybrid professional bout, but the result won't affect either fighter's pro record.
In a way, it's a clash of power and skill. Paul, due to his physicality, holds much more power in his fists. 'Tank' Davis, though, is a true pound-for-pound superstar and is as skilled as they come. While Paul's power has been talked about a lot, Davis' 30-0-1 record consists of 28 KO wins.
Despite the polarizing comments, fans will keep an eye on the contest next month. And Paul has now upped the stakes for the fight by announcing a knockout clause.
Jake Paul on Gervonta Davis KO stipulation
Paul has revealed that there will be a massive knockout bonus in play for the 'Tan' Davis showdown. Speaking on the DOUBL3 COVERAGE PODCAST, he said:
"I don’t know if I can say it, but there is going to be a big, big knockout bonus. So, if someone knocked the other one out, they’re gonna get a big bonus.”- Jake Paul
Davis is one of the best knockout artists in modern boxing, boasting a finish rate of 93.33%. That record, though, has come against fighters way lighter than Paul. Even if Davis lands clean, it's questionable whether he will have enough power to knockout someone of Paul's size.
'The Problem Child', meanwhile, might need only one good shot to change the course of the contest. After all, there are weight classes in combat sports for a reason.
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Record analysis
Paul vs Davis is unique in many regards. 'The Problem Child', though, has been an outlaw since turning pro and doesn't really care about how purists perceive his moves. His best wins are Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and more. Most of the aforementioned names are retired MMA fighters.
'Tank' Davis, meanwhile, is world championship caliber. While the Lamont Roach draw was a stain on his record, there's no denying the work he put in to climb to the top. Hence, it might appear a mismatch, but Paul's marketing pedigree cannot be downplayed.
To make the card even more interesting, Silva will fight Chris Weidman, alongside a few more intriguing clashes, on the undercard.
