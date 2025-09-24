Chris Eubank Jr Explains Reason Behind BoMac Reunion For Conor Benn Rematch
Chris Eubank Jr. will once again be looking to best his rival Conor Benn when the pair meet in London on November 15th. Winning the first bout via unanimous decision, Eubank Jr. is aiming to replicate the result from April.
Benn was dealt his first career loss by Eubank Jr., as 'The Destroyer' would see his record fall to 23-1. As for Eubank Jr., it was the 35th win of his professional career.
Despite being the victor of the first bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eubank Jr. is set to change things for the rematch. This includes enlisting the help of former coach 'BoMac'.
Chris Eubank Jr. Explains Thought Process Behind Enlisting the Help of 'BoMac'
In the build-up to the second fight between the two British rivals, one of the main talking points is Eubank Jr.'s decision to enlist the help of coach Brian McIntyre, commonly known as 'BoMac'.
BoMac was recently a part of a winning team in September, when Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed world champion at super middleweight. Now, the American coach will turn his attention to Eubank Jr. and his rematch with Benn.
This will not be the first time that the pair have worked alongside one another. Following a loss to Liam Smith in early 2023, Eubank Jr. enlisted the help of the trainer for the rematch later that year.
Meeting Smith for a second time, Eubank Jr. was coached by BoMac as he was able to score a TKO win over his fellow countryman.
Although BoMac was not in Eubank Jr.'s corner for the first meeting with Benn, he will be for the rematch. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Eubank Jr. explained the decision.
"BoMac gives me a new sense of direction, a new strategy, a new game plan, and that's what we want. We can't go in there and do the same things because that fight went 12 rounds. We want to get this kid out of there."- Chris Eubank Jr.
The 35-3 fighter went on to add, "I'm 1-0 in rematches with BoMac, soon to be 2-0."
When asked in the interview if he felt he fought with emotion in the first fight, Eubank Jr. said he did, but it was to his benefit. "Emotion is what it took for me to do what I did throughout the fight. Emotion is what it took for me to march forward and throw punches when I was dehydrated and fatigued."
