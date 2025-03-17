Chris Eubank Jr Offers Eye Watering Bet To Eddie Hearn On Connor Benn Fight Outcome
Chris Eubank Jr has thrown a challenge to Eddie Hearn ahead of the Conor Benn fight. The Brit pair will finally settle their differences on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The build-up to the contest has been heated. Earlier in the month, Eubank and Benn's promoters, Ben Shalom and Eddie Hearn, teased a betting war with each other. The initial sum began small, but Hearn eventually raised the stakes and offered to bet BOXXER's Shalom over $1 million on the fight outcome, which the latter turned down.
Eubank Jr has now taken the matter into his own hands and has swooped in to accept Hearn's bet.
Eubank recently uploaded a video to social media saying:
Come on Eddie, a million quid? Let’s find out if you’re a man of your word. I formally accept your million-pound bet and the million pounds will be our own personal money. Not company money or purse money. Just a straight up bet between me and you. The money will go into escrow and the winner will take all. Now I look forward to watching you weasel your way out of this bet.
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn recently appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show which turned out to be a fiery affair with Benn trying to attack Eubank Jr.
Eubank Jr is confident in the result and made a cold threat, saying:
My mentality is search and destroy. I have been in fights where I have hospitalized people. Nick Blackwell, he died on the way to hospital when we fought. He was revived with an adrenaline shot to his heart. Now he doesn’t walk or he doesn’t speak well, he’s been severely affected by the fight we had. Going through something like that, it makes it real, and it turned me cold.
