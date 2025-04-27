Chris Eubank Jr. OK After Being Hospitalized
The scars of victory earned Chris Eubank Jr. a trip to the hospital after his win over Conor Benn on Saturday at Tottenham Stadium in London.
Eubank Jr.'s promoter, Boxxer's Ben Shalom, gave an update on his fighter, saying that he's doing well and that he didn't suffer a broken jaw vs. Benn.
"As part of his standard post-fight protocol, Chris went to the hospital for precautionary checks to monitor his vitals and ensure everything is in order," Shalom said. "They take these measures very seriously, given everything they have experienced in the past. The process is something they now prioritize after every fight."
Eubank Jr. and Benn delivered a fight for the ages, carving their own legacies and adding another epic chapter to a rivalry that began with their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, with their fights in 1990 and 1993. Eubank Jr. and Benn combined to land nearly 600 punches, 407 of which were power shots, per CompuBox.
And with the fight still appearing to hang in the balance, Eubank Jr. (and Benn delivered one of the greatest 12th rounds you'll ever see to cap off their Fight of the Year contender.
"I knew I was capable of that," Eubank Jr. said after the win. "I just needed someone to bring it out of me. I didn't expect he'd be the guy, but the fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago — it brings out a different soul, a different spirit in you."
"Chris and Conor gave absolutely everything in what was the biggest legacy fight of all time," Shalom said. "With their fathers standing proudly behind them, it was a moment that will forever be stamped in sporting history.
