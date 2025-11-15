Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Stream
Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn began an epic rivalry in 1990 when the pair fought for the first time in Birmingham, England. A stoppage win for Eubank would see him earn bragging rights before a 1993 rematch.
With the sequel bout ending in a draw, this was the end of the rivalry between the two British boxing legends. Now, their sons have carried the torch of their epic fight series.
In April, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn finally shared the ring with one another. A war took place across 12 rounds in London, as it was Eubank Jr. who got his hand raised via unanimous decision.
Despite being bested, Benn performed well on the biggest stage of his career. After ascending two weight classes to middleweight to take on his rival, 'The Destroyer' had a hearty showing amidst the defeat.
The back-and-forth nature of the first meeting meant that a rematch was scheduled for November 15th, so Eubank Jr. and Benn will once again share the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Both fathers will be in attendance for the rematch. Ahead of the first meeting, much was made of Eubank Sr.'s fractured relationship with his son. However, a surprise appearance on fight night wowed boxing fans and added even more to the huge night.
On Saturday, Benn will be looking to get back the lone defeat of his career, as he was reduced to a record of 23-1, as Eubank Jr. improved to 35-3.
In their first meeting, Benn admitted to letting emotion get the better of him in the bout. This led to some wild punches and a slowing down as the fight went on. However, even amidst the lack of composure, he was still able to sting his opponent on occasion.
Eubank Jr. was able to use his size and experience well to conquer Benn in April. A strong jab in the early stages and building pressure in the concluding rounds of the bout were decisive factors as Eubank Jr. earned a fourth successive win.
On Saturday, the pair will put it all on the line once again as they square off for the second time under the same circumstances.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Date
Date: November 15, 2025
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will take place on November 15th, 2025.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Start Time
Time: 12:00 pm ET (5 pm local)
Main event ring walk time: 4:30 pm ET (9:30 pm local)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will start at 12pm ET, with main event ringwalks set to take place at approximately 4:30 pm ET.
How To Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Watch: DAZN
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will stream on DAZN.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Location
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight Card
Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn - Middleweight Bout
Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman - Welterweight Bout
Adam Azim vs Kurt Scoby - Super Lightweight Bout
Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch - Heavyweight Bout
Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis - Super Welterweight Bout
Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid - Flyweight Bout
The Latest Boxing News
Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal