Jake Paul Tries to 'Expose' Canelo Alvarez With Details From Fight Negotiations
On February 7, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez posted a scathing message to Jake Paul on social media after reportedly deciding not to sign a contract to fight Paul and instead signing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh.
Canelo can be heard in the video saying, "Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything of this f****** YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f****** around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."
It didn't take Jake Paul long to muster a response, which he included on social media and which, according to him, includes a bout agreement with Canelo's signature.
"Oh, Canelo, you p***," Paul said before replaying Canelo's initial message.
"Time to expose him. So we had a signed contract to fight," he added before showing a piece of paper with two signatures on the screen. "Here you can see Canelo's signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he's not fighting YouTubers, b*******. Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11.
It's worth noting that there's no way of knowing for sure whether the photo Paul showed is indeed a photo of an actual signed contract, and whether that's actually Canelo's signature.
"Claiming he fights real fighters but he's fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b****," Paul added. "The truth is you can be bought. You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is these sports-washing shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you."
He later said, "You were begging to do this fight on Pay-Per-View, but I have loyalty. Loyalty to Netflix, doing the biggest numbers. And you call me a YouTuber, but you've never had a boxing match as big as mine.
"Remember you told my team that your daughter came home and asked if you were fighting Jake Paul? She was all excited. You said that was the first time your daughter had ever asked you about a fight. And you're screwing over all your Mexican fans by doing your fights in Saudi. It just shows what type of person you are," he continued.
"And I promise you one thing Canelo: Any fight that you do this year, mine will be bigger."
Paul pulled no punches with that one.
