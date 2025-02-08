Canelo Alvarez Sends Jake Paul Scathing Message After Fight Falls Through
As of February 5, all signs pointed to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez getting in the ring against Jake Paul for a massive fight that would take place in May 2025.
However, in the 11th hour before Canelo put pen to paper to fight Paul, Turki Alalshikh came in and offered Canelo a four-fight deal that he clearly couldn't refuse. So Canelo ditched the Paul fight and instead agreed to Alalshikh's contract, which means he'll likely be fighting Terence Crawford in September.
In the aftermath of this decision, Jake Paul put Canelo on blast with a post on X that wrote, "Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP. @MostVPromotions".
It didn't take Canelo long to fire back at Paul, as Ring Magazine posted a video of Canelo addressing Paul directly on X.
Canelo can be heard in the video saying, "Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything of this f****** YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f****** around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."
We imagine this sentiment won't sit well with Paul.
