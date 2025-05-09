Dana White Net Worth 2025
The Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as the UFC, didn't used to be what it is today. When it began in 1993, it was designed to pit different forms of martial arts and fighting techniques against one another to determine who was the "ultimate" champion.
Cut to eight years later, when a group of friends in 2001 had an idea to purchase that fighting promotion. The deal got done for $2 million, and that same company is now worth a staggering $12.3 billion. The difference? Dana Frederick White Jr.
Now, White is also venturing into the boxing world. As part of TKO Group, White is spearheading the company's new promotion and league, and has partnered with Turki Alalshikh to launch TKO Boxing.
Name
Dana White
Estimated Net Worth
Around $500 million
Source of Wealth
Sports, Sports Entertainment, Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate
Businesses (Ownership)
UFC, Power Slap, Thrill One Sports Entertainment, Zuffa Boxing, Howler Head Whiskey, Street League Skateboarding
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Howler Head Whiskey, Bud Light, Reebok, Harley-Davidson, Monster Energy, Toyo Tires, Happy Dad, BlendJet
What is Dana White's Net Worth?
After nearly 25 years of continued growth with the UFC, other sporting ventures, entertainment, real estate, and more, Dana White's estimated net worth in 2025 is around the $500 million mark, According to Celebrity Net Worth.
After acquiring the UFC alongside childhood friends in 2001, White would become the face of the now global sports brand. Some may not be fans of White's brazen and overly aggressive tone at times, but there's no denying he's been an integral part in getting the company to the stature it's at today.
In 2016, White helped to negotiate a sale of the UFC to Endeavor for an incredible $4 billion. At the time, Dana owned a 9% stake in the UFC, which calculates to a personal gain of $360 million for him personally after the deal was made official.
Enter TKO
Following UFC's sale to Endeavor, White stayed on with the Ultimate Fighting Championship as CEO and president of the promotion. It's reported that he earns an annual salary in the range of $20 million for his efforts.
It seems as though he's worth every penny, as in 2023, White helped to facilitate the merger of the UFC with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) to form a new power promotion dubbed TKO Group Holdings. The two companies combined are estimated to be worth a whopping $21.4 billion and are a dominant force in sports entertainment.
While under White's leadership, the UFC has made strategic moves to get the company to its insanely profitable state. He's helped to broker lucrative sponsorships, dominated the pay-per-view fighting space, and recently collaborated with ESPN on a streaming deal worth around $1.5 billion.
White has also now entered boxing, heading up TKO Group's boxing promotion that is set to promote it's first fight featuring top pound-for-pound fighters Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Official For September 12 As TKO Boxing's First Event
Dana White’s Businesses
In addition to his TKO Group shares, Dana White has a slew of other successful business ventures that have added to his wealth. One of those more recent ventures is the Power Slap League.
The slap fighting league was launched in 2022 and quickly soared to popularity due to viral social media marketing. Power Slap League later secured a $76 million deal, and continues to gain in popularity as it streams its events free via YouTube.
White doesn't stop there though. The brilliant businessman is also a co-owner of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. The action sports focused company has control over numerous big time brands, including Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, Street League Skateboarding, and Superjacket Productions. The latter of which produces MTV's Ridiculousness and other reality TV shows.
TKO Boxing is also under White's umbrella and is looking to make moves in the boxing promotion space. Dana has ownership in and helps to promote Happy Dad and Howler Head Whiskey. And White also has a portfolio of residential and promotional real estate assets that help to increase his overall net worth.
Dana Whites Sponsorships and Endorsements
While White doesn't have a ton of personal sponsorships and endorsements, he does hold a few due to his recognizable face as the boss of the UFC. And also those that he has ownership in such as Howler Head Whiskey and Happy Dad.
Dana White is actually notoriously hesitant to partner with companies for sponsorships unless he knows they have a strong loyalty to his companies and numerous brands. When he does choose to align with another notable name in the marketing space, it's likely to be a long-lasting relationship.
Some of the companies that White has worked most personally with in the past include Reebok, Harley-Davidson, Bud Light, Toyo Tires, and Monster Energy.
