Dana White Snubbed As Turki Alalshikh Announces Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Promoter
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set to take place on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line for the clash. It's a blockbuster showdown between two of the top boxers in the world.
Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh made the fight official after Alvarez's unanimous decision win against William Scull on May 3. And it was initially announced that Dana White as part of TKO Group would promote the event. It now seems that's no longer the case.
TKO Group recently signed a partnership deal with Alalshikh's Riyadh Season and their first event looked set to be Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford in what could one of the biggest fights in boxing history.
Alalshikh, however, has seemingly changed his mind and now announced that Sela will be the promoter for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. While not often cited, Sela is also a partner alongside TKO Group and Turki Alalshikh in the new boxing promotion.
In a recent social media post, Alalshikh wrote:
We have confirmed the promoter for Canelo v Crawford will be Sela for Riyadh Season. The broadcaster we have not decided yet but the date will be Saturday 13th September. More details soon …
This isn't the first change Alalshikh has made to the fight. It was initially scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12. However, Alalshikh later postponed it a day and changed the venue, which is still to be announced.
The fight take place at 168 lbs, meaning Terence Crawford will move up two weight divisions. His last fight was at 154 lbs against Israil Madrimov, a unanimous decision win. How Crawford handles Alvarez's power at a higher weight class could turn out to be a crucial factor in the fight's outcome.
