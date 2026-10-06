Daniel Dubois Eyeing Megafight After Fabio Wardley Rematch

Daniel Dubois has admitted he has his eyes on another potential heavyweight super fight as he prepares to defend the WBO belt he took from Fabio Wardley in a rematch on October 17.

This fight will come almost two months before the next big heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury on December 11. But Dubois has already foreseen a fight between him and Fury taking place next year.

Dubois doesn't seem interested in a fight with Joshua, having already knocked him out in defense of his old IBF title that he relinquished to Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight, and therefore a fight with Fury could not only be a great commercial opportunity, but also an opportunity to claim victory over two of the best heavyweights of this generation.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / Newspix

Dubois eyes Fury fight

"What a fight that would be. It's like me and AJ all over again. That sort of magnitude. That's what boxing's about really. Frank [Warren] would love it, he's got both of us. I've got to come through my next fight and anything's possible," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

"I think Fury," Dubois said, offering his prediction for the fight. "Everyone's been talking about this fight for such a long time. It'll be good to see them both get into the ring. Two legends of British boxing."

Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua to retain IBF heavyweight title. | IMAGO / PA Images

At just 29 years old, the fact that Daniel Dubois can claim to be a two-time heavyweight world champion is an immense achievement. Add that he beat two of the most highly regarded heavyweights in the world at that time - Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley - to get there only gives his champion status more credence.

That is not to say Dubois had no moments of strife, as he almost got knocked out by Joshua before he claimed the knockout for himself, and had to pick himself up off the canvas twice against Fabio Wardley to go on and get the late stoppage win. This is a true reflection of Dubois' willpower and refusal to give up.

Don't look past Wardley

Fabio Wardley | IMAGO/Action Plus

But he has to do it all again against Wardley, who will have no doubt made major adjustments to try and keep Dubois down this time. But whilst he is looking forward to a potential fight with Fury, he made it clear he is still laser-focused on his first WBO title defense.

"I'm not looking past Fabio at all," claimed Dubois. "One fight at a time. I'm just dedicating myself 100 percent to this fight and he's a true competitor, a true warrior and I'm just looking forward to getting in there and giving the fans another great fight."

"We're just going to do even better than the first time," he explained. "You'll see on the night. I can't wait to get back in there again and stick it on him again."