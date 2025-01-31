David Benavidez And David Morrell Nearly Come To Blows At Fiery Press Conference
Rarely does a fight with such lofty expectations have the buildup to back it up.
The pair of unbeaten light heavyweight belt holders have exchanged barbs from the moment the fight was made and even had a shoving match that led to Morrell throwing a belt at Benavidez during their first media workout.
Things ratcheted up to another level at the pre-fight presser on Thursday, with Benavidez and Morrell needing to be separated and members of both teams exchanging words throughout.
Neither fighter minced words with both guaranteeing to deal serious damage to their opponents.
"I'm going to beat the f*** out of you," Benavidez told Morrell. "And I hope you don't have no f****** excuses because you look scared as f*** right now...When you step into that ring this Saturday, that's El Monstro's world and you're going to see exactly what the f*** I'm made of."
"I want to end that myth that he's a monster," Morrell said via a translator. "One hundred percent, everybody says they're afraid of him or whatever but I want to show I'm not afraid of him in the least...I'm 100 percent knocking out David Benavidez."
The fireworks began early as Benavidez and Morrell's manager, Luis DeCubas Sr. got into it when discussing the fight. Things escalated when Benavidez accused DeCubas Sr. of making more money from Morrell's fight purses. On multiple occasions, Benavidez and Morrell and their respective teams had to be kept from each other.
Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), 28, and Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), 27, enter the light heavyweight title bout after making their debuts in the division in their last bouts. Benavidez defeated former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109), while Morrell won a unanimous decision over former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic by unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, 118-110).
For Morrell, this is his first time headlining a pay-per-view. Despite the attention that draws, the Cuban southpaw is out to prove that he won't be shaken by the moment as he looks to establish himself as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world just 12 fights into his pro career.
"There is no pressure," Morrell said via translator. "There is no spotlight that I'm afraid of. Anybody that has ever seen Cuban boxing knows that we're up for whatever. We're not afraid of anything."
The spotlight isn't new for Benavidez as Saturday will mark the third time he's headlined a PPV. With the high stakes not just for this Saturday but beyond with potential bouts vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol, and undisputed light heavyweight champion Arthur Beterbiev, "The Mexican Monster" is more than ready for what could be the most difficult opponent of his career.
"We're going to war and I'm f***** laying out David Morrell," Benavidez said.
Benavidez vs. Morrell will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The PPV portion of the card will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and can be streamed on Amazon Prime PPV or PPV.com.
