David Benavidez vs David Morrell Prediction And Betting Odds

David Benavidez and David Morrell are finally set to face off on Saturday.

Nathaniel Marrero

David Benavidez (gray trunks) and Caleb Plant (brown trunks) box during their Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship boxing bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The wait is nearly over for one of the best fights that can be made in boxing.

David Benavidez and David Morrell both cleared the final hurdle as they each weighed in under the 175-pound light heavyweight limit at 174.2 pounds for their bout for the WBC interim and WBA regular titles.

As has been the case throughout the buildup between Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) and Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), they had another highly intense encounter during the staredown after the ceremonial weigh-in.

It doesn't get much better than two unbeaten champions meeting in their prime, and someone's 0 will go once the final bell rings on Saturday night. Here's what DraftKings' odds say for Benavidez vs. Morrell as of Friday evening.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Moneyline Odds

Moneyline: Benavidez -230, Morrell +180

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Knockout Odds

Knockout Odds: Benavidez +250, Morrell +650

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Decision Odds

Decision Odds: Benavidez +125, Morrell +320

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Total Rounds Odds

Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -275/Under+195)

Benavidez vs. Morrell Prediction

Morrell is the underdog for a reason, but he more than has a chance to beat Benavidez.

Morrell isn't your typical Cuban southpaw who likes to stick and move and outbox his opponents. He prefers to go after his opponents and take them out early. Morrell has to set the tone early, though, and find a home for his straight left hands and right hook. He also needs to move his head rather than rely on his blocking punches as his primary means of defense.

Few push the pace better than Benavidez. Benavidez's volume, ability to punch in combinations, and hand speed for a bigger fighter also help carry the day with his offensive attack. If Benavidez is going to become the first fighter to defeat Morrell, he'll have to lean on those strengths and likely have to take Morrell into deep waters, a place he has yet to go as a pro.

The ingredients are there for a Fight of the Year contender between two fighters who love to be aggressive and go after their opponents. Ultimately, Benavidez's experience, pressure, and ability to pick up the pace as the fight goes on will prove the difference and get him a stoppage victory for one of the best wins of his career.

Nathaniel Marrero
