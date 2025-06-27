Deontay Wilder Clarifies Stance On Fighting Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Deontay Wilder will be out to prove a point on Friday when he takes on Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on June 27. The former heavyweight champion is arguably the scariest knockout artist in boxing history.
However, Wilder has four losses in his last five fights and has been finished off three times. The Herndon fight could be a good measure for Wilder to see whether he can still compete at the highest level. It only takes one shot for Wilder to win a fight, and whether he is still capable of delivering that seminal blow will be a question to be answered.
A loss could mark the end of his journey. However, a win could see him back among the elites. Wilder reigned supreme in the heavyweight division alongside Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The Alabama native, though, never fought Joshua. Wilder has now called out 'AJ' ahead of his comeback this weekend.
Speaking to The Ring, the former WBC heavyweight champion with nine defenses said:
If that fight against Joshua comes, and everything is right, why not? We'll deal with the situation when it happens. He's still in the business, and I am as well. I want all of [them]. I am not going after just one particular person. If it's a great fight to be made, I am there. I want to make the best fights people want to see.
While Wilder wants the biggest fights possible, he is not planning to chase a specific individual and is looking to take things as they come.
The landscape of the heavyweight division has changed a lot since Wilder last held a title. Supremacy now belongs to Oleksandr Usyk, who has established himself as the finest of this era. Usyk vs Wilder could be an intriguing contest, and fans might wonder what would happen if 'The Bronze Bomber' landed a clean one on Usyk. On facing the Ukrainian, 39-year-old Wilder said:
I want the biggest fights possible. I don't care about who the individual is. I'm not dwelling on these guys. These guys wouldn't give me an opportunity to save their lives because they were stuck on not losing. I just wanted to be undisputed, but many people did not have me on their agenda because of how dangerous I am. That's OK. That's why I am still here pursuing myself and going on to do even greater things. This time it will be even more powerful.
Deontay Wilder isn't the most technically sound heavyweight ever. That said, he has the equalizer to end any fight, his dynamite power. Wilder has never been in a boring fight and his comeback to the win column could see some entertaining future fights in store.
