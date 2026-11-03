Deontay Wilder Confirms Talks With New Opponent for World Title Fight

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has proven his durability. Despite turning 41 in October and losing four of his last seven fights, he remains a draw. More importantly, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist has never stayed too far out of the public eye, despite recent career setbacks.

Age in boxing can be intimidating and often acts as a deterrent. However, with the current focus on thrilling fights, one element that remains undiminished is the power of a punch. With 43 of his 45 wins coming by knockout, Wilder can still step between the ropes and throw punches with finishing force.

Highlight-reel knockouts, or the potential to see one, remain a big hit in modern boxing. Now, the former champion has the opportunity to reclaim the spotlight.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Wilder's return to the mainstream?

As mentioned on IBA.TV's YouTube Channel, Wilder claims that his team has been in contact with those involved with WBA champion Murat Gassiev.

"There is some communication between me and Murat's team for sure. And I would love that out of all the choices, I would love for that one to go."

Gassiev won the title last year with a sixth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev. In July, he knocked out Peter Kadiru in Russia. Now, as the division spins, he is standing still.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will face off in a megafight in a few weeks. Neither has a title. WBC champion Agit Kabayel defends his title on November 28 against Nelson Hysa. Meanwhile, IBF champion Filip Hrgović looks like he's heading toward a fight with Frank Sanchez. Gassiev needs a needle mover.

Wilder's failed Usyk fight

Earlier in the interview, the topic of a fight with Oleksandr Usyk arose. Earlier reports said Wilder and Usyk were in deep negotiations about a fight. Yet, as in much of boxing, those talks abruptly ended, fizzling out with no fanfare. Wilder explains what happened.

"I'm hearing that he wants too much money. And, you know, if that's the case, then you had to get what you feel you're worth."

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

To be honest, Usyk ought to have the upper hand in any negotiations with Wilder. Usyk is a generational boxer and a major draw. He is unbeaten and has never lost the heavyweight title. Despite his strength, Wilder isn't.

Gassiev stands to gain significantly from a fight with Wilder. First, Wilder is a former champion whose name carries enough recognition to attract viewers. Next, with a win, he could call out the winner of Fury vs Joshua.

However, one major downside exists. Wilder only needs one punch to end the fight, and it doesn't even need to be a solid one. This presents a risk-reward situation for Gassiev and another opportunity for Wilder to win a world title.