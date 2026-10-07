Filip Hrgovic Reportedly Wants His Mandatory Title Defense in Croatia
Long before Turki Alalshikh walked into the sport, boxing always had aspirations to be global, with fights all over, not just in Las Vegas or London. However, the boxing power broker has expanded the sport's map, so to speak. Additionally, since 2000, you've seen an influx of champions from non-traditional countries who bring their home-nation viewers into the fold.
That said, venue negotiations and broadcast rights continue to have the most influence over where major title fights take place. Las Vegas is still the premier destination for fights, even international ones. Yet the allure of a new market and growing a new generation of fans could be too great to resist.
After a stunning comeback victory over 21-year-old prospect Moses Itauma, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Filip Hrgovic sits as a world champion. Now, with the title, he wants to handle organizational business in a place that he's very familiar with.
Frank Sanchez, Filip Hrgovic, and the IBF mandate
Frank Sanchez is the No. 1 contender to Hrgovic's title. Sanchez, whose lone loss in 28 career fights came at the hands of eventual WBC champion Agit Kabayel, presents a veteran, hard-punching opponent with a knack for brutal knockouts.
Initially, in order for Hrgovic to fight Itauma for the vacant IBF crown, Sanchez needed to step aside. However, he didn't simply step aside out of goodwill. Sanchez became the beneficiary of a substantial windfall, which secured the IBF's agreement. Now, Hrgovic wants to fight on his terms, which means going home.
According to a report from Boxing Scene, the IBF champion is looking to fight Sanchez in his home country next year. Croatia, located on the Balkan Peninsula, isn't really known as a boxing hotbed. However, it does remain a basketball and soccer hotbed. Hrgovic wants a homecoming in front of his nation and Sanchez as the opponent.
In his last fight against Itauma, Hrgovic navigated the punches and outlasted the 21-year-old, who could not defend himself intelligently due to fatigue. In contrast, Sanchez is not going to punch himself out. In fact, he will use his vast experience to fight a measured style.
Instead of throwing wild punches, Sanchez will efficiently trade punches, hoping to batter Hrgovic. Still, with his fight IQ on full display in his title-winning fight, the IBF champion will engage in a chess match, hoping to catch Sanchez moving forward.
Whether the fight lands in Croatia for the hometown crowd to give the champion the advantage remains to be seen.
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Terrance is a boxing writer for KO on SI. He's enjoyed over a decade of writing experience, writing for Full Press Coverage, Pro Football Sports Network and Heavy.com, covering both professional and collegiate sports. He is s a member of the Football Writers Association of America and the United States Basketball Writers Association. Terrance also votes on postseason awards like the Biletnikoff, Groza, and Thorpe Awards. Biggs earned his bachelor's degree in Communication from Fort Hays State University. When not writing, he enjoys spending time with his children and his fiancée, along with playing softball.