Devin Haney's Father Blasts Todd Grisham After Press Conference
The verbal exchanges at the press conference for the historic Times Square card on Monday extended beyond the fighters.
After a contentious second press conference between the six fighters fighting on the Times Square card on May 2, Devin Haney's father and trainer, Bill Haney, got into it with the host of the presser, DAZN commentator Todd Grisham.
The crux of the issue for Bill was how he felt his son was portrayed by Grisham during the press conference, given Devin's accolades and accomplishments in his career.
"You're full of s***," Bill told Grisham. "I hope that this is what you guys wanted to do. It's a f****** circus act. Devin is a real fighter and you showed no respect up there. You showed no respect for what he's done for boxing. He's a two division champion and undisputed champion. You're a piece of s***."
Devin (31-0, 15 KOs) is a former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC junior welterweight champion. He will face former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez at Times Square, while his bitter rival, Ryan Garcia, faces Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event. Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO and Ring junior welterweight title against interim WBO junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) on May 2 as well.
Most of Bill's ire toward Grisham likely stemmed from how he interjected in one exchange between Devin and Ramirez. Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) said his job is to test Devin's chin, to which he responded by asking why people are questioning his chin after he was dropped three times by Ryan Garcia, who missed weight by three pounds and tested positive multiple times for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine.
The failed drug tests caused the outcome of their bout to go from a majority decision win for Garcia to a no-contest and he was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission retroactive to his bout vs. Devin bout on April 20.
Grisham responded by saying Devin showed heart, but didn't back him on his claim that he has a good chin.
"Shows that you had a lot of heart for sure," Grisham said. "Certainly showed you had a lot of heart."
"You didn't describe [Garcia] for who he was," Bill told Grisham. "You painted Ryan Garcia as if he's won something. He's a PED drug cheat. You never said that."
MORE: Boxing Promoter Don King Named In Multi-Million Dollar Foreclosure Lawsuit
Grisham responded by saying that he has the utmost respect for Devin, but Bill didn't believe him.
Unfortunately for Bill and Devin, the image of how the fight vs. Garcia played out still remains fresh in the mind of many, despite what transpired outside of the ring. If they're going to shake that notion, it'll depend on how Devin performs against Ramirez on May 2 and the rematch against Garcia, which is planned for later this year if they win their respective bouts.
"[May] 2, Devin will come in and he's going to be a better version of Devin Haney, just like he said," Bill said.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez Training Relationship Ends For Unfortunate Reason
Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference
Rolly Romero Blasts Ryan Garcia Ahead Of Press Conference
Teofimo Lopez Slaps Arnold Barboza During Fiery Face Off [Video]