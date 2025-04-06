Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue Results: Janibek Scores Sensational Knockout Win In Homecoming
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue went down at the Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan in a homecoming for Kazakh knockout star Janibek.
Both fighters entered the contest with undefeated records with both being known for their knockout prowess. However, Janibek showcased why he is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous boxers in the world at the moment.
The 32-year-old earned a sensational knockout win in the fifth round of the contest. Two back-to-back solid left hands to the chin sent Ngamissengue to the ropes and then the floor and the Frenchman was unable to get back up.
The IBF and WBO middleweight titles were on the line for the contest and Janibek took home both belts. He is now 17-0-0 with 12 career knockout wins under his belt.
The fight marked Janibek's first on home soil since 2017. The Kazakh star has already claimed that he is uninterested in other top fights in the middleweight division and wishes to move up to super middleweight and challenge Canelo Alvarez.
Janibek told the media ahead of his clash against Ngamissengue:
I’m not looking for number twos. I’m trying to get number ones, like ‘Canelo’ and the other guys. Since 160 is not a problem I can go up, but I can go back down,” he said. “I see no problems in terms of the period and in terms of capacities. I have enough capacity.
Janibek's power and grit can't be underestimated and it's worth keeping an eye on his next outing.
