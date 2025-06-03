Donaire To Fight Again At 42 In Bid To Break His Own Record
Nonito Donaire is taking a step toward breaking his own boxing record.
Last month, Donaire, 42-8 (28 KOs) made clear his return to the ring and his desire for a 118 lbs world title fight. Donaire expressed a willingness to fight any of the champions at 118 lbs in a quest to become the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history.
And now it appears he's had that wish granted. The Filipino Flash is set to face Andres Campos (17-2-1) of Chile for the interim WBA bantamweight title at Casino Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires. The fight will take place in the Argentine capital on June 14 as part of the WBA KO to Drugs festival.
On paper, Campos seems ideal for Donaire, having been 1-1-1 in his most recent fights after a two-year inactive period. Before that, Campos was a flyweight contender, having dropped a decision to Sunny Edwards at the O2 Arena in London in 2023. Donaire marks a step up in class for Campos.
Donaire last stepped into the ring in July 2023 when he lost to Alexandro Santiago in a bid to capture the then-vacant WBC bantamweight title. Had he been successful, he would have broken his record as the oldest bantamweight champion ever.
In 2021, at the age of 38, Donaire summoned himself to capture the WBC bantamweight title from Nordine Oubaali (17-2) – a former sparring partner. Oubaali only fought one more time ending his own career in 2023.
Nonito Donaire has spent much of his early 40s chasing a fight with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (52-4) that has failed to materialize. A chance at another world title run may offer the next best thing.
