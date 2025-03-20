Eddie Hearn Gives Injury Update On Anthony Joshua As Big Fight Is Teased For August
Eddie Hearn has told iFL TV that former unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua isn't likely to return to the ring until the end of the summer.
Joshua last fought in September 2024 losing to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois via fifth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium, as Dubois was crowned IBF heavyweight champion
Speaking on Wednesday, Hearn said:
"He’s not really ready to start camp. He needs another eight weeks or so on his injury. He won’t be punching for about that period of time. So you’re looking at kind of end of May for camp. You’re looking at the back end of the summer to fight again, August or September."- Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua is still regarded a huge money fight in the heavyweight division despite not holding any of the recognised world championships, and Martin Bakole's trainer, Billy Nelson, knows this.
Nelson replied on X to a post citing Hearn's comments saying: "Kinshasa in Aug/Sept sounds good," subsequently tagging both Anthony Joshua and Martin Bakole.
Joshua and Hearn have both stated a number of times that their priorities lie in regaining a heavyweight championship and becoming a three-time world champion.
However, if the belts are tied up with a rumoured contest between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, then a mega-money fight in The Democratic Republic of the Congo might not be a bad second option for Team AJ.
