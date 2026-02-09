Jake Paul Breaks Down In Tears As Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Wins Gold, Teases Documentary

When Jake Paul got engaged to Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, he claimed they would both become world champions within the next couple of years. Leerdam has followed through on her end of that deal at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old has claimed multiple world championships, but none in the Olympics. She finished second in 1,000m at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but one-upped herself in Milan. Leerdam finished the race in 1:12.59 to win gold and set a new Olympic record.

Leerdam's career accomplishment caused Paul, who was watching from the stands, to break down in tears as he witnessed his fiancée break the record.

Paul has been in Milan since the start of the Olympics. He has been helping Leerdam prepare for the competition since he had surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered in his loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025.

Leerdam blew past Japan's Miho Takagi while outpacing her Dutch teammate, Femke Kok, to win her first Olympic gold medal. Takagi entered the race as the event's defending champion, beating Leerdam in 2022.

Takagi was favored to win the event for the second time, but she ended up with bronze, finishing behind Leerdam and Kok.

The 1,000m was one of two major events for Leerdam, who will return to center stage on Feb. 15, when she looks to claim another gold medal in the 500m.

Jake Paul teases Jutta Leerdam documentary after gold medal

Leerdam's crowning moment was so inspiring for Paul that he claimed he would be making another documentary, this time about her speed skating prowess. Paul called his fiancée's victory was one of the "most important sporting moments" of all time.

"We just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever," Paul tweeted after the event. "The doc will tell. Words can't describe how proud of you I am."

we just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. the doc will tell. words cant describe how proud of you i am. pic.twitter.com/yfoM5OA4Ef — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

Paul has multiple documentaries about his boxing career available on various streaming platforms. Leerdam is featured in several of them, but never as a focal point.

Paul and Leerdam have both been under fire during the 2026 Olympics for differing reasons. Olympic fans and rival athletes criticized Leerdam for flying to Milan on a private jet instead of with the rest of her countrymen.

Paul, meanwhile, received heavy criticism for his social media activity during Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The boxer was one of many who voiced their dissatisfaction with Bad Bunny's halftime performance, calling the Puerto Rican rapper a "fake American citizen."

Purposefully turning off the halftime show



Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences



(which equals viewership for them)



You are their benefit. Realize you have power.



Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

The tweet caused an uproar, particularly because Paul lives in Puerto Rico, and Amanda Serrano, one of Most Valuable Promotions' biggest stars, hails from the U.S. territory. Paul clarified that he called the rapper "fake" due to his protest against ICE, which unsurprisingly did not please critics.

Regardless of how people might be feeling about Paul and Leerdam, the couple now own an Olympic gold medal.

