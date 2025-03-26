How To Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
The bad blood between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan is set to boil over again.
After a hotly contested bout that ended with Mayer winning the WBO welterweight title from Sandy Ryan on Sept. 27 in New York, they're set to do battle again this Saturday in Las Vegas. Mayer defeated Ryan by majority decision in their first meeting.
The bad blood began with Mayer accusing Ryan of stealing her trainer Kay Koroma in the build-up to their first fight. Then, as Ryan was making her way to the arena, she was splattered by paint and she believed Mayer's team was behind the act.
The fight lived up to the billing and the stats helped show how closely contested the first fight was. Mayer and Ryan were only separated by more than three punches landed in three of the 10 rounds. Mayer landed 186 of 636 punches, including 132 of 319 power shots, while Ryan landed 185 of 567 punches, including 128 of 343 power shots.
The card also features the undefeated Brian Norman Jr. defending his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas. Rising featherweight contender Bruce Carrington faces Jose Enrique Vivas and Emiliano Fernando Vargas, the son of former champion Fernando Vargas, returns to the ring to fight Giovannie Gonzalez.
Here is how to watch the card on Saturday night.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan fight date
Date: March 29, 2025
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan will take place on March 29.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan start time
Time: 10 p.m. ET
The main card for Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan begins at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan
TV/ Stream: ESPN, ESPN plus or ESPN Deportes
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan can be watched on ESPN, ESPN plus or ESPN Deportes.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan location
Location: Bleaulive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan will take at the Bleaulive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan fight card
Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan: 10-round bout for WBO welterweight title
Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) vs Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs): 12-round bout for WBO welterweight title
Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs): 10-round featherweight bout
Emiliano Fernando Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) : 8-round junior welterweight bout
Delante Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) vs. Kendo Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs): 8-round welterweight bout
Emmanuel Chance (debut) vs. Miguel Guzman (1-0, 1 KO): 4-round bantamweight bout
Dedrick Crocklem (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Dinne Ruvalcaba (2-1, 1 KO): 4-round junior lightweight bout
