Manny Pacquiao Joining TBL Casts Doubt on Floyd Mayweather Jr Rematch

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is set to return to boxing with the Team Boxing League, according to a media statement from the league.

"[Manny] Pacquiao will initially serve as a League Ambassador before transitioning into the ownership group. Most notably for fans, he is set to return to the ring as a Team Captain and active fighter for the San Diego TJ’s, one of the league’s newest expansion franchises," said TBL in a press release.

The former senator in his native Philippines has signed to be part of the league through 2029. If he will compete beyond that season remains unclear.

Pacquiao will join the San Diego TJ's this season, which has yet to be formed. While Pacquiao has a home in Southern California, he has no prior ties to San Diego, though his son, now a professional fighter, once competed in amateur matches there.

Manny Pacquiao fights Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Joining the TBL, though, may nix the potential match between Pacquiao and his old nemesis, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

How big was Pacquiao vs Mayweather ?

The 2015 welterweight showdown between these two was billed as the "Fight of the Century."

Mayweather won a unanimous verdict in the 12 rounds (118–110, 116–112, 116–112). It was a much closer affair than those scores show, and a rematch between the two would certainly attract a large number of casual fans

The fight received 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and reportedly generated over $600 million in revenue, including a sizable gate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (right) against Floyd Mayweather during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pacquiao's position as IBA vice president raised the possibility that the new fight between the two could be for the IBA title. The IBA is one of the oldest international boxing organizations, with roots developing amateur boxing going back into the early 20th century.

With Olympic boxing selection currently being conducted by a rival organization, the IBA has expanded its focus to other areas, including bare-knuckle boxing. They have also sanctioned a limited number of IBA world titles. The main appeal of such belts is that they are organized by the IBA with all the standards of a professional fight, but don't affect a fighter's professional record.

MORE: Shakur Stevenson Slams WBC 'Crooks' After Being Stripped of Lightweight Title

Bottom line: Mayweather's claim to fame, his undefeated 50-0 record, would be safe if he were to step into the ring in the spring of 2026 against his Filipino rival for an IBA title.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pacquiao brings star power to the TBL. The Hall of Fame fighter is increasingly expanding his role in the sport and will be a big asset for the league.

"I believe in the vision of TBL and what this league is building for the future of boxing," said Manny Pacquiao. "Team boxing brings a new level of excitement, strategy, and opportunity for fighters and fans. I'm proud to be part of TBL and look forward to contributing both inside and outside the ring."



The Latest Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather Jr Sues Showtime for Hundreds of Millions

Terence Crawford Reveals Key Reason for His Sudden Retirement

Dana White Hits Oscar De La Hoya With ‘Only Fans’ Jab as Feud Continues

Shakur Stevenson Called Out by Former World Champion and Zuffa Boxing Star