Edgar Berlanga, Hamzah Sheeraz Predict Knockout In High-Stakes Clash
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz wasted no time setting the stage for their high-stakes bout on July 12 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, N.Y.
Berlanga and Sheeraz traded verbal blows on Thursday, hurling profane insults at each other during a pre-fight press conference. In the midst of the two rising contenders going back and forth, they both predicted an emphatic win inside the distance in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator. Berlanga also took aim at Sheeraz's trainer, Andy Lee, for predicting that his fighter will stop him.
"I’m knocking this mother****** out," Berlanga said. "We’re in New York, this is my backyard. He says Sheeraz is gonna knock me out, but not even his own fighter believes that. At the end of the day we’re here, he says we’re overlooking him, but I don’t overlook no fighter."
Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) will be entering his 10th fight in New York and fourth time headlining a card in the Big Apple, though, none compare to the magnitude of his upcoming fight vs Sheeraz. Sheeraz's fight vs Berlanga will mark his first in the U.S.
Berlanga, 28, is coming off a devastating first-round knockout of an overmatched Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on March 15 in Orlando. The first-round stoppage marked the 17th of his career.
Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off the first world title shot of his career, which ended in a disputed split draw vs WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames that many believed the latter won. Sheeraz announced wholesale changes to his career after the draw, as he's moving up to 168 pounds to face Berlanga and has hired Lee as his new trainer.
Sheeraz, 25, who had won 15-straight fights by knockout before facing Adames, also wasn't bashful about his intentions when he steps into the ring vs Berlanga.
“I’ll go out there, throw a few jabs, land a right hand straight on the chin and knock him the f*** out,” Sheeraz said.
A potential bout vs undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), should he get past former two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) on Sept. 13, only adds to the stakes in Berlanga vs Sheeraz. For Berlanga, a rematch would be a chance to exact revenge for the lone defeat of his career, a unanimous decision loss to Canelo on Sept. 14 in a spirited effort.
MORE: Eddie Hearn Makes Bold Manny Pacquiao Prediction For Mario Barrios Fight
For Sheeraz, an opportunity to face Canelo would give him a chance to become a crossover star if he's the one to dethrone the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
In a crowded super middleweight division littered with rising contenders who are in or beginning to enter their prime, the winner of Berlanga vs Sheeraz will have pole position to either face Canelo or lead the next wave of fighters at 168 pounds. And if their combined 35 knockouts in 44 wins are any indication, Berlanga or Sheeraz could stamp themselves as the guy at super middleweight in emphatic fashion.
The Latest Boxing News
Bob Arum Makes Damning Canelo Alvarez Claim Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight: ‘He’s Just A Businessman'
Shakur Stevenson Reveals Concerns Over Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather Over $100 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit
Dana White Snubbed As Turki Alalshikh Announces Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Promoter