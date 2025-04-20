Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz Reportedly Added To Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda Boxing Card
July 12 is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in boxing this summer.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Edgar Berlanga will face Hamzah Sheeraz in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator on July 12 in New York. Coppinger also added that WBC junior welterweight champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) will defend his title against Subriel Matias and David Morrell will return to the ring against undefeated light heavyweight Imam Khataev.
The Ring and Coppinger reported earlier in the week that WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will face William Zepeda and the card will be part of the launch of the TV show "Inside the Ring."
For Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs), Sheeraz represents the big bout he's seeking en route to a potential rematch against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. In his lone bout since his unanimous decision loss to Canelo in September of last year, Berlanga knocked Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz out in the first round on March 15.
The winner would likely position themselves as the mandatory challenger to the WBC super middleweight champion. Canelo currently holds the WBC super middleweight belt but faces William Scull for the undisputed title on May 3 and will reportedly fight pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford on Sept. 13.
Berlanga is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBC, while Sheeraz is No. 2 at middleweight.
Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) would be jumping right into the deep end in his first fight at super middleweight against Berlanga. The 6-foot-3 power-puncher is coming off a draw against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames, though, many believed Adames did enough to hand Sheeraz the first loss of his professional career.
Sheeraz, who was on a 15-fight knockout streak heading into his bout vs. Adames, has since announced his intention to move up to 168 pounds and has hired Andy Lee as his new trainer.
Matias vs. Puello is a matchup of contrasting styles for the WBC junior welterweight title. Matias' (22-2, 22 KOs) non-stop pressure style has helped him rise to prominence and win the IBF junior welterweight title earlier in his career, before he lost it to Liam Paro on June 15, 2024. Matias has since won two straight bouts by stoppage on his home island of Puerto Rico.
Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) is a tall and lanky southpaw who prefers to keep his opponents on the outside and outbox them. He made the first defense of his title on March 1 when he defeated Sandor Martin by split decision.
For Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs), it'll be his first bout since he suffered the first loss of his professional career in a spirited effort against now WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) on Feb. 1. Khataev began his career with nine-straight knockouts before winning by one-sided unanimous decision in his last bout against Durval Elias Palacio on March 22.
Morrell is ranked No. 2 by the WBA and WBC and No. 3 by the WBO. Khataev is No. 6 in the IBF's rankings and ranked No. 7 by the WBC.
