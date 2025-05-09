Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr: Betting Odds, How To Watch & Fight Prediction
Erickson Lubin and Ardeal Holmes Jr both have their sights set on a title shot, and to earn one, they'll have to go through each other.
Lubin and Holmes Jr are set to clash in an IBF junior middleweight title eliminator on Saturday at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. The winner will be in line to face IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs)
Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in over 18 months since he last stepped into the ring, which was when he defeated Jesus Ramos by a heavily disputed unanimous decision on Sept. 30, 2023. He's won two straight fights since his hellacious war vs. WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs), which Lubin's coach, Kevin Cunningham, stopped after the 9th round due to the damage done to his face.
Holmes Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edwine Humaine Jr on Dec. 12.
For Lubin, 29, he'll be looking for his second world title shot nearly eight years after his first crack at gold, which he lost by first-round knockout to former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). Meanwhile, Holmes Jr., 30, will be looking to cement his place in a loaded 154-pound division and earn the first world title shot of his career.
Here's a closer look at the betting odds heading into Saturday night.
(Odds courtesy FanDuel)
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr moneyline odds
Moneyline: Erickson Lubin -310, Ardreal Holmes Jr. +220
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr Win Via KO/TKO or Decision
Will the fight go the distance: Yes -164, No +128
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr knockout odds
KO/TKO: Erickson Lubin +180, Ardreal Holmes Jr. +650
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr decision odds
Decision: Erickson Lubin +130, Ardreal Holmes Jr. +380
Draw: +1400
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr Prediction
There's no shortage of question marks heading into the high-stakes junior middleweight clash. Can Holmes Jr. hang at this level? Has Lubin really turned the corner and is ready for another chance at a world title?
Holmes Jr. has a clear height advantage, standing at 6-foot-2, and he'll need to use that to be in and out of range. He's a pure boxer who likes to stay on the move while using his jab and a chopping straight left hand out of the southpaw stance. He also likes to counter opponents on their way in with his right hook, which will prove useful as Lubin looks to close the gap.
Lubin, who stands at 5-foot-11 and is also a southpaw, boasts much more power than Holmes, especially in his straight left hand. He's also a very good body puncher, which will prove very useful against someone like Holmes Jr., who likes to stay on the move. In one of the most impressive wins of his career, Lubin was able to stop former unified junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario with body shots on June 26, 2021.
Holmes Jr. also has a tendency to be reactive with his hands defensively. That could allow Lubin to use feints to the body to set up big straight left hands and right hooks to the chin.
Holmes Jr. certainly has the ability to box and to stick and move. If he's able to use his jab and straight left hand to keep Lubin at bay and his footwork to keep the hard-hitting southpaw moving, he'll be well positioned to pull off the upset.
Lubin has proven to be at or on the cusp of world-class level, which is far better than what Holmes Jr. has shown to this point in his career. I think Lubin will eventually get going and break Holmes down before landing with bigger shots late in the fight to earn the stoppage victory late in front of the home crowd.
Prediction: Lubin by 9th round TKO
How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT
TV/ Stream: ProBox TV
Location: Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL
