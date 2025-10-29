Former Opponent Predicts Upcoming Fight Between Devin Haney And Brian Norman Jr.
On November 22nd, Devin Haney will put his 32-0 unbeaten record on the line as he looks to become the first man to defeat Brian Norman Jr. (28-0) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Norman Jr.'s WBO World Welterweight title will be contested over the course of 12 rounds, as the champion is looking to make his third defense of the belt.
Bookmakers currently have the odds for the upcoming bout close to even, as many are having a hard time predicting the winner of Norman Jr. vs Haney. However, one former opponent of 'The Dream' has had his say on the bout.
Regis Prograis Predicts Winner Of Brian Norman Jr. vs Devin Haney
In December 2023, Devin Haney became a two-division world champion. Thanks to a victory over the WBC title holder in the super lightweight division, Regis Prograis, Haney further extended his boxing legacy.
Two years on from the bout, Prograis, who now has a 30-3 record, has given his take on his former rival's upcoming fight.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the former world champion believes that the welterweight affair is a '50-50 fight', but gave credit to his past rival.
"Devin is not just a good boxer, he's a great boxer. He's getting stronger, he's getting better. He's motivated by the hate; he loves it. So, people can say what they want... If I had to bet my money, I would bet money on Devin."- Regis Prograis
Prograis also felt that Norman Jr. did have the power to potentially inflict damage on Haney, which could be an influential factor in the bout.
However, when it came to ultimately picking a winner, Prograis explained why he sided with Haney in his prediction. "I fought him, and I know how good he is. He's a good boxer, and I can't take that away from him; he knows how not to get hit."
As well as feeling that Haney's evasiveness would benefit him in the fight, Prograis also tipped his hat to 'The Dream's' fight experience. "Resumes matter. Whose resume is better?... Devin's got a resume, Norman doesn't have a resume like Devin, so I would go with Devin."
Prograis added, "[Devin has] big fight experience, too. Brian Norman has never been in a big fight like Devin Haney."
'Rougaraou' Prograis also mentioned that he felt the effects of not being in a big fight before facing Haney, which contributed to his loss to 'The Dream'. He believes this is something that potentially could happen to Norman Jr.
The Latest Boxing News
Did Terence Crawford Just Leak Next Fight Against Undefeated Champion?
Date And Location For Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Reportedly Revealed
UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal Urges Terence Crawford To Avoid ‘Nightmare’ Opponent
Fabio Wardley Weighs In On Joseph Parker Rematch After Controversial Fight Ending