Former Opponent Questions Naoya Inoue’s Chances At 126 lbs After Win Against Ramon Cardenas
Naoya Inoue had an absolute firefight against Ramon Cardenas on May 4. 'The Monster' put his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line against the Mexican Cardenas.
Inoue was dropped with a brutal left hand in the second round, but the Japanese star showed all his heart and grit in the ring, and eventually started landing his combinations, putting Cardenas in trouble. He earned a knockdown in the seventh round before eventually stopping the Mexican in the eighth round.
Inoue is now 30-0-0 with 27 knockout wins, and one might argue that unlike many superstars, he gives the fans entertaining fights whenever he's in action. Inoue is also aiming to move up in weight to 126 lbs. However, his former opponent, Nonito Donaire, questions the move.
Inoue and Donaire fought twice with 'The Monster' earning a unanimous decision in 2019. In their 2022 rematch, Inoue knocked the Filipino out in the second round. Donaire has cautioned Inoue about a move up to 126 lbs, telling BoxingScene:
I would hold off on that. Still he would be competitive, at 126, but it’d be more difficult. He got dropped by a guy at 122 – granted, Cardenas is a puncher as well. But the bigger guys, the rougher guys – it might be a tough fight for him.
Donaire continued:
Will his power be as noticeable at a higher division? He hit Cardenas straight, and Cardenas took some shots in there, and eventually he succumbed to his power. But ultimately, the bigger guys are gonna be able to take shots even better.
Donaire thinks if Inoue fights a smart opponent at 126 lbs, his devastating style might not be as effective. He also thinks the Ramon Cardenas fight was entertaining because the Mexican was willing to stand and trade with a knockout specialist like Naoya Inoue.
