Frank Warren Teases Eddie Hearn, Says Matchroom Must 'Catch Up' With Queensberry
Iconic British boxing promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have been rivals for years now. In fact, this rivalry has spanned decades, ever since Eddie's father Barry was once doing the same job that Eddie has now inherited.
While the thought of them doing business together just a few years ago would be absurd for any boxing fan to consider, when Turki Alalshikh (Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority) and his deep pockets come calling, it seems that nobody can refuse.
This was made clear when Alalshikh announced that Hearn's Matchroom and Warren's Queensberry promotions would face off in an unprecedented 5v5 fight card.
The card has since come and gone — and Warren's Queensberry fighters won every bout. This isn't the last time Warren and Hearn will be forced to the table together, as Warren recently signed a deal with broadcaster DAZN (who Matchroom has been working with for years) to show their cards starting in April.
Warren recently did an interview with The Stomping Ground. And throughout the interview, he threw a couple of jabs Hearns' way.
“They’ll all have to catch up with us,” Warren said when discussing the battle for "DAZN supremacy" with Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.
"To be honest, I just look at 5v5," he added. "I’m joking, I’ve got to tease him. You know who it's good for? It’s good for the fans because it’s one subscription so we’re all on the same channel, it’s one subscription.
"We’re promoters, we’re competitive people. Eddie’s a very competitive guy, a very hardworking guy. Oscar’s competitive... we all want to be the best and they’ve got to strive to be the best now we’re on there.”
We imagine Hearn won't love these jokes from Warren.
