George Foreman’s Lost Battles: The Fights That Could Have Happened
George Foreman gave us so much inside the ring. Outside, he was an equally incredible human being.
His fights against Muhammad Ali, Micheal Moorer, and Ron Lyle were instant classics, and he gave us highlight reel knockouts of Joe Frazier and Gerry Cooney. But we didn't get every fight we might have hoped for.
Here are three opponents Foreman almost fought whose names would have only added to a legendary career.
Larry Holmes
Larry Holmes would have been an intriguing matchup among the top 10 all-time heavyweights. Holmes was the WBC heavyweight champion from 1978 to 1983 and later the IBF champion and was Muhammad Ali’s long time sparring partner, picking up much of his style – with a great jab and outside footwork.
Foreman (76-5, 68 KOs) was a completer and more dangerous fighter overall, with power, strength, and a relentless style. A prime Holmes (career record 69-6, 44 KOs) vs. Foreman fight never happened, largely because Foreman had retired in 1977 and stayed inactive during Holmes’s peak years.
Still, had Foreman stayed active in the late 1970s, this matchup would have been inevitable. If Holmes was dropped by Shavers one has to figure Foreman’s power would be a determining factor here as well.
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson made history on November 22, 1986, becoming the youngest heavyweight world champion at age 20 by defeating Trevor Berbick for the WBC title. Tyson went on to unify the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts in 1987.
Despite both fighting in overlapping eras during Foreman's comeback (1987–1997), Tyson (final record 50-6, 44 KOs) and Foreman never fought. Foreman, in the early part of his comeback, faced limited competition. By the time Foreman shocked the world by winning the WBA and IBF titles from Michael Moorer in 1994 at age 45, Tyson was imprisoned (1992–1995).
On paper, Tyson's speed and aggression might have overwhelmed the older Foreman. Yet, Foreman showed surprising competitiveness against Evander Holyfield in their 1991 'Battle of the Ages', losing a competitive decision.
Holyfield was the same man who later outboxed Tyson in 1996 and famously stopped him in their 1997 rematch. Both Tyson and Foreman expressed interest in the fight at times, and it almost materialized. Had Tyson not been shocked by Buster Douglas in 1990, Foreman was likely next in line.
Earnie Shavers
Earnie Shavers (career record 74-14-1, 68 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. He nearly dethroned Larry Holmes in 1979, dropping him hard but ultimately losing via TKO.
A Shavers vs. Foreman fight would have been an explosive matchup of raw power. Shavers, while powerful, often faded late due to stamina issues. Foreman, with a much better chin and endurance, likely survives an early scare and finishes Shavers in the mid-to-late rounds.
The matchup — unfortunately — never happened. Given Foreman’s final record and his knockouts of elite fighters like Joe Frazier (1973) and Ken Norton (1974), it’s hard to bet against "Big George" in this hypothetical heavyweight slugfest.
