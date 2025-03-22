George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie Results: Kambosos Wins Unanimous Decision While Wyllie Gets New Contract
George Kambosos Jr made his return to action against Jake Wyllie at Qudos Bank Arena in Syndney, Australia. Kambosos had a chip on his shoulder to perform after a recent slump in form and was making his debut in super lightweight.
The Aussie had lost three of his last four outings, albeit against world class opponents like Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.
Queensland's Wyllie, meanwhile, stepped in on short notice after Kambosos' original opponent Daud Yordan was forced to pull out due to medical issues.
Kambosos started the fight cautious and tried to find his rhythm as well as stop Wyllie from gaining momentum. Confident Wyllie, meanwhile, came into the contest with 15 knockout wins to his name. He tried to exchange leather and throw heat, leading to some intriguing sequences.
Kambosos, however, was able to fend off any real scare from Wyllie. Skill has never been an issue for Wyllie and he showed his experience at the top level.
Kambosos survived all 12 rounds and got away with a unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, 115-113) despite suffering a big cut. He now has a record of 22-3-0 with 10 knockout wins.
Wyllie managed to impress. He earned a big contract for himself after the fight with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn promising to sign Wyllie to his stable of world class fighters. He has a record of 16-2-0 with 15 career knockout wins.
It might be time for Wyllie to test himself against more big name opponents. As for Kambosos, he looks determined to start the journey to becoming a world champion yet again.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Splashes The Cash On Three New Cars Totaling $5 Million
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Odds and Prediction
Boxing Tonight [3/22/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Fundora vs Booker, Kambosos Jr vs Wyllie & More