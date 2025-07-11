Manny Pacquiao Comes Clear on Floyd Mayweather Beefing With Roy Jones Jr
Roy Jones Jr and Floyd Mayweather have recently been recently been taking jabs at each other. Initially, Jones Jr told Andre Ward that Sugar Ray Leonard would have beaten 'Money' Mayweather.
Mayweather, never to shy away from expressing his feelings, clapped back with a video compilation of Jones Jr's losses through his instagram story to which Jones Jr has since responded, calling Mayweather out for a fight.
The two legends clearly don't want to give each other an inch and the beef is heating up. Manny Pacquiao has now shared his take on the situation. The Filipino notably fought Mayweather back in 2015 in what is still the best-selling pay-per-view fight in boxing history (4.6 million buys).
Pacquiao, though, has responded to the situation in his ever-humble manner. 'Pacman' pointed out that Ray Leonard and Mayweather are fighters from different eras and he doesn't like comparison.
I don't like to compare each other, what we have done. As long as we accomplish something that has inspired the fans, inspired boxing fans all over the world, you're a contributor of the boxing industry. We can't compare each other like that. I don't want my accomplishments in boxing compared with other fighters. I don't like that.
Pacquiao's words aren't surprising, considering he has had the same demeanor throughout his career. He is the only eight-division champion in boxing history and is set to make his return on July 19 against Mario Barrios. Pacquiao could break his own record of being the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history if he beats Barrios.
And 'Pacman' was recently asked whether beating Barrios could open the door for a potential Mayweather rematch. Money' won 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110 when they fought back in 2015. Pacquiao, though, recently claimed that Mayweather is 'scared to death' to have a rematch.
As for Floyd Mayweather, he has always been a needle mover. Eight years removed from his professional boxing retirement, he continues making the headlines.
