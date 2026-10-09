Haney vs Stevenson Date and Location Reportedly Revealed

In boxing, bouts that seem locked in can often sit on the shelf because of promotional beef. Meanwhile, fights that appear out of thin air take place when the market and money align seamlessly. Succeeding in this environment requires aligning sanctioning bodies and venues and finding the optimal broadcast partner.

As autumn begins, promoters attempt to fill the rest of their schedule for the final months of the year. Yet one of the biggest fights of the year may have just come to fruition, as Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson may have shocked the boxing world by agreeing to fight.

After a back-and-forth that involved catchweight and hydration stipulations, camps representing both fighters seem to have agreed upon a tentative deal. The fight will be contested at a 145-pound weight limit with no hydration clause.

Shakur Stevenson (right) throws a jab against Artem Harutyunyan. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Haney vs Stevenson's reported date and location

As reported by multiple sources, Haney, the WBO welterweight champion, will fight Stevenson, the WBO junior welterweight champion, on November 28 in Atlanta. There is a possibility that the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream, may host the superfight that few anticipated.

Speaking of venue, Atlanta continues to gain popularity as a prime fight destination. Traditionally not a boxing hot spot, Georgia's capital is rising near the top of the list, featuring a knowledgeable fan base and state-of-the-art facilities.

Somebody go wake shakur up.. Tell him we got a deal — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) October 6, 2026

Haney and Stevenson have endured their fair share of criticism in and around the sport, but the superfight could give both champions a chance to throw more punches with increased intensity. While standing and trading punches may be risky, it could silence the critics. Plus, with each boxer's speed, those exchanges could lead to a knockout.

That said, Haney and Stevenson are known for a slick defensive style that keeps opponents guessing and missing point-blank punches. That fact alone could almost certainly send the fight to the judges. However, both camps know that if they spend 36 minutes on defense, their immediate reputations will suffer. That takes the fight into a matter of ego.

In the coming months, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet in the biggest event of the year. Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli will compete in what many believe will be an action-packed fight.

Among the big fights, Haney and Stevenson could put on a memorable show and change the course of both of their careers. As of now, all eyes will be on Atlanta.