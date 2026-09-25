Has the WBA’s ‘Super’ Move Turned Joshua vs Fury into a Heavyweight Farce?

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's long-anticipated meeting has been confirmed for December 11, but there's a new twist.

On Thursday, the World Boxing Association (WBA) appeared to stir controversy over politics, credibility, and greed after Mike Coppinger reported that Fury and Joshua would fight for the WBA "super" heavyweight title.

If both camps agree, it will become the first time in heavyweight history that two non-title holders will compete for a "super" title. Critics have argued that the move undermines the sport's legitimacy by weakening its championship rules.

One of the loudest critics is the current WBA "regular" champion, Murat Gassiev. The move could mean the biggest fight of the year might be held under a cloud of controversy.

WBA Heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev | IBA Pro / Valery Sharifulin

The Gassiev dilemma

Gassiev is the current WBA world heavyweight champion and is listed as such on the organization's rankings and current champions' website pages. Ivaylo Gotzev, one of Gassiev's promoters, aired out his grievances.

“Murat Gassiev is the reigning WBA heavyweight world champion,” Gotzev told Boxing Scene. “He won his championship in the ring, has defended it and has fulfilled his responsibilities as champion.

“If a new super champion is now to be designated above the existing world champion, then there must be absolute clarity about how that decision is consistent with the WBA’s rules, rankings, and championship structure.”

Gassiev defeated Kubrat Pulev via sixth-round knockout on December 12, 2025. He defended it, finishing Peter Kadiru in six rounds. As a result, he is an active champion who defends his title. Not to mention, Jarell Miller is the No. 1 contender, with Fury and Joshua occupying the next two spots.

Is the WBA prioritizing money over common sense?

Pushing for what appears to be a hastily assembled title to serve as the focal point of a fight is fundamentally driven by financial motives. In the WBA's case, it's nothing new. At one time, the organization considered up to four champions in a single division. In addition to the "super" title, the division also included "gold" and "silver" champions.

More titles mean more sanctioning fees, which translate into money. Despite being one of the four major sanctioning bodies, alongside the IBF, WBC, and WBO, the WBA seems to be the only organization eager to involve itself in every major fight whenever possible. In July, Spencer Brown, Fury's manager, lobbied for the title.

“I want to see the WBA [on the line] against AJ for the super fight. I'd love to see that because it's vacant. Why couldn't those two fight for it? Could there be any better fight? One of them will become a three-time world champion. I love that. If you're watching WBA, get in touch, please.”

Rather perverse that #FuryJoshua is for the WBA “super” world title. 🤮 https://t.co/ALNngQMAsx — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 24, 2026

In 2021, the Association of Boxing Commissioners, a union of American, tribal, and Canadian organizations, sent a letter to the WBA, urging it to implement a system of title reductions to eliminate unnecessary and redundant belts.

Additionally, the ABC promised that those super belts would be difficult to recognize in North America. While the Fury vs. Joshua fight will not be held on this continent, any future fight between them could be held in America or Canada.

The Battle of Britain is a big enough event, and a spectacle that doesn't need a title. Yet, the WBA appears willing to forfeit credibility for a payday.