Legendary Trainer Names The Boxer That's Better Than Floyd Mayweather And Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are widely regarded as two of the greatest boxers of all time. However, legendary trainer Miguel Diaz has named a fighter he believes was better than both.
Diaz, during his career, has trained many notable names in the sport of boxing, including Mayweather and Pacquiao. However, he reckons that James Toney was a better fighter than both of them.
During his legendary career, 'Lights Out' gathered a record of 77-10-3 with 47 knockout wins to his name. He even holds a win against the iconic Evander Holyfield.
Speaking to Ring Magazine, Diaz pointed out many characteristics of fighters like Mayweather and Toney. Speaking of the fighter who had the best defense, Diaz said:
He had a tremendous defense. He used his defense to hit you. It was not a defense and no punching. He used his defense and beat you. Very good fighter, very smart, fast and very good position in the ring. His defense was untouchable. He was a natural.- Miguel Diaz
He picked Toney as the smartest and strongest fighter that he has ever trained, saying:
Steve Johnston was very clever in the ring. Floyd was clever. James Toney was a very smart fighter. Everything in boxing was easy for him, he was natural. You've got to consider James Toney that kind of fighter, you could not push him back. Also, Mike McCallum a very strong fighter.- Miguel Diaz
When finally asked to pick the best overall fighter he has trained, Diaz said:
It's tough! Toney had everything, he was the total package, he was aggressive, he was a tactician.- Miguel Diaz
