How To Watch Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

In tonight's Golden Boy Fight Night, Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) takes on Tyler Howard (20-2, 11KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Priest is a top Golden Boy prospect who's headlining his first event and putting his unbeaten record on the line in the process. Priest last fought back in August defeating Luka Lozo in a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Howard's last bout in November ended in defeat,

Other featured fighters on the card include Hector Valdez, Grant Flores and Cayden Griffiths.

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard fight date

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard start time

Time: 9pm EST / 2am GMT

How to watch Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard

Stream: DAZN

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard location

Location: Commerce Casino and Hotel, Commerce, California

Fight Card

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard (Middleweight)

Jordan Panthen vs DeAundre Pettus (Middleweight)

Hector Valdez vs Franklin Gonzalez (Super Bantamweight)

Grant Flores vs David Lobo Ramirez (Super Welterweight)

Cayden Griffiths vs Marc Misiura (Super Lightweight)

Jordan Fuentes vs Brandon Badillo (Bantamweight)

