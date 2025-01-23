How To Watch Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
In tonight's Golden Boy Fight Night, Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) takes on Tyler Howard (20-2, 11KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.
Priest is a top Golden Boy prospect who's headlining his first event and putting his unbeaten record on the line in the process. Priest last fought back in August defeating Luka Lozo in a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Howard's last bout in November ended in defeat,
Other featured fighters on the card include Hector Valdez, Grant Flores and Cayden Griffiths.
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard fight date
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard will take place on Thursday, January 23.
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard start time
Time: 9pm EST / 2am GMT
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard will start at 9pm EST.
How to watch Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard
Stream: DAZN
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries.
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard location
Location: Commerce Casino and Hotel, Commerce, California
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard will take place at the Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce, California.
Fight Card
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard (Middleweight)
Jordan Panthen vs DeAundre Pettus (Middleweight)
Hector Valdez vs Franklin Gonzalez (Super Bantamweight)
Grant Flores vs David Lobo Ramirez (Super Welterweight)
Cayden Griffiths vs Marc Misiura (Super Lightweight)
Jordan Fuentes vs Brandon Badillo (Bantamweight)
The Latest Boxing News
Darren Till Offers Hilarious Apology To Tyson Fury’s Father For Tommy Fury Fight
Darren Till Skeptical Of Tyson Fury’s Retirement, Likens Him To Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez Slams Terence Crawford’s Unbeaten Record As Fight Rumors Gather Momentum
David Benavidez Urges Mike Tyson To Stay Retired After Recent Jake Paul Fight