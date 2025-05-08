How To Watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
A future title shot is on the line when Erickson Lubin faces Ardreal Holmes Jr. on Saturday.
Lubin and Holmes Jr. will meet at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL, in a junior middleweight IBF title eliminator. The winner will be well-positioned to land a title shot against IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs). Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) is currently the highest-ranked junior middleweight at No. 3, while Holmes Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) is No. 6.
The IBF doesn't have a fighter at No. 1 or No. 2 in their junior middleweight rankings.
For Lubin, it'll be somewhat of a homecoming for the Orlando native. The hard-hitting southpaw has won two straight, stopping Luis Arias in the 5th round and defeating Jesus Ramos Jr since being stopped by WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) in a brutal back-and-forth war in the 9th round on April 9, 2022, in an interim title bout. Lubin's fight vs Holmes is his first time in 19 months.
Lubin had one title shot early in his career but was knocked out by former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) on Oct. 14, 2017. With a win, he could very well land the second world title shot of his career almost eight years later.
The undefeated Holmes Jr. from Flint, Michigan, is facing a significant step up in competition. Thus far, he has passed every test, including defeating the previously unbeaten Edwine Humaine Jr. by unanimous decision in Flint.
Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. fight date
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will take place on May 10, 2025.
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. start time
Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
The Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. card will take place at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.
How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr.
TV/ Stream: ProBox TV
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will be available ProBox TV.
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. location
Location: Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will take place at the Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL.
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. Main Card
Nicklaus Flaz (14-2, 9 KOs) vs. Alan Sanchez (24-6-1, 10 KOs): 10-round welterweight bout
Darrelle Valsaint (12-0, 10 KOs) vs Rodolfo Orozco (33-4-3, 25 KOs): 10-round junior middleweight bout
Dominic Valle (10-0, 7 KOs) vs Brandon Valdes (15-5, 7 KOs): 8-round junior lightweight bout
