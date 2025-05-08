Boxing

How To Watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Erickson Lubin and Ardreal Holmes Jr. will square off in a junior middleweight IBF title eliminator on Saturday.

Nathaniel Marrero

Erickson Lubin throws a jab vs. Jesus Ramos
Erickson Lubin throws a jab vs. Jesus Ramos / IMAGO/Hoganphotos

A future title shot is on the line when Erickson Lubin faces Ardreal Holmes Jr. on Saturday.

Lubin and Holmes Jr. will meet at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL, in a junior middleweight IBF title eliminator. The winner will be well-positioned to land a title shot against IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs). Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs) is currently the highest-ranked junior middleweight at No. 3, while Holmes Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) is No. 6.

The IBF doesn't have a fighter at No. 1 or No. 2 in their junior middleweight rankings.

For Lubin, it'll be somewhat of a homecoming for the Orlando native. The hard-hitting southpaw has won two straight, stopping Luis Arias in the 5th round and defeating Jesus Ramos Jr since being stopped by WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) in a brutal back-and-forth war in the 9th round on April 9, 2022, in an interim title bout. Lubin's fight vs Holmes is his first time in 19 months.

Lubin had one title shot early in his career but was knocked out by former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) on Oct. 14, 2017. With a win, he could very well land the second world title shot of his career almost eight years later.

The undefeated Holmes Jr. from Flint, Michigan, is facing a significant step up in competition. Thus far, he has passed every test, including defeating the previously unbeaten Edwine Humaine Jr. by unanimous decision in Flint.

Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. fight date

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will take place on May 10, 2025.

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. start time

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

The Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. card will take place at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr.

TV/ Stream: ProBox TV

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will be available ProBox TV.

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. location

Location: Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. will take place at the Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, FL.

Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes Jr. Main Card

Nicklaus Flaz (14-2, 9 KOs) vs. Alan Sanchez (24-6-1, 10 KOs): 10-round welterweight bout

Darrelle Valsaint (12-0, 10 KOs) vs Rodolfo Orozco (33-4-3, 25 KOs): 10-round junior middleweight bout

Dominic Valle (10-0, 7 KOs) vs Brandon Valdes (15-5, 7 KOs): 8-round junior lightweight bout

The Latest Boxing News

Rolly Romero Trashes Talk Of Fighting 'Track Star' Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez Calls For Fight vs Jaron "Boots" Ennis

Shakur Stevenson Says 'Sounds Good' To Getting Knocked Out By Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero Sends Honest Message About Ryan Garcia Crying After Their Fight

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero