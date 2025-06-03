Boxing

How to Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Keyshawn Davis looks to prove that he's the best lightweight in the world, when he faces Edwin De Los Santos

Johan Alyas Blanco

Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Keyshawn Davis is set to make the first defense of his WBO lightweight title in his hometown, and he has a tough test ahead against Edwin De Los Santos.

Davis and De Los Santos will clash in the main event on June 7th at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on ESPN+. Should Davis win, it could establish his spot as of one of the best lightweights in boxing today, while De Los Santos is trying to play spoilers and win his first world title in enemy territory.

Davis (13-0, 1 NC, 9 KOs) is coming off his WBO world title win, stopping Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round on February 14th. This is his second fight of 2025, and his second straight in his hometown. "The Businessman" likes to stay active, fighting at least three times a year since turning pro.

Keyshawn Davi
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) will be fighting for a world title for a second straight time. He last fought for the vacant WBC lightweight title, losing to Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision on November 16th, 2023. That fight was highly criticized as being one of the worst fights of 2023.

This will be the longest layoff in De Los Santos' career, fighting for the first time in nearly 18 months.

Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos fight date

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos will take place on June 7, 2025.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos start time

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

The Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

How to watch Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos

TV/ Stream: ESPN+

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos will be streamed on ESPN+.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos location

Location: Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos will take place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Davis vs De Los Santos Main Card

Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) vs Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs): 12-round lightweight bout for Davis' WBO title

Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) vs Jeremiah Nakathila (21 KOs): 10-round lightweight bout

Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) vs Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) : 10-round lightweight bout

Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) vs Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout

Published
