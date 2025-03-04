Injury Forces Dillian Whyte Out Of Bout vs. Joe Joyce
A likely entertaining clash between former top heavyweights is now off.
TalkSPORT reported that an injury has forced Dillian Whyte out of his scheduled bout against Joe Joyce on April 5. Whyte and Joyce were set to headline the card at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England, on Queensberry's Promotions' first card on DAZN.
Queenberry Promotions later announced that it was a hand injury that forced Whyte to withdraw from the fight.
TalkSport also reported that they're seeking a replacement opponent and Queensberry Promotions announced that they're finalizing an agreement for Joyce to stay on the card. Jermaine Franklin Jr. is among the names in the running, according to talkSport.
Franklin Jr. fought Whyte on Nov. 26, 2022, but lost a unanimous decision.
Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs), 36, who once fought for a world title against Tyson Fury but lost by sixth-round stoppage, has won three straight fights, though, they came against less-than-inspiring opposition. Whyte boasts some impressive wins in his career, including a decision win over Joseph Parker and decision and knockout victories over Derek Chisora.
Whyte hadn't fought in the United Kingdom since his win over Franklin Jr. (23-2, 15 KOs).
Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), 39, has lost three of his last four bouts, having been stopped by Zhilei Zhang twice and he dropped a unanimous decision to Chisora in his previous fight on July 27. Joyce's last win was a 10th round knockout of Kash Ali on March 16.
