Jake Paul Responds After Francis Ngannou Slams Gervonta Davis Replacement Offer
Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou are going on each other for Gervonta Davis replacement talks. 'Tank' Davis is in hot water with the law yet again, resulting in the Paul vs Davis exhibition bout on November 14 in serious dillema.
'The Problem Child' is actively looking for a replacement. Ngannou, along with Nate Diaz, Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, Edgar Berlanga, and more has emerged as an option. The former UFC heavyweight champion has competed twice inside the squared circle.
After losing a controversial split decision to Tyson Fury, he was brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua. Ngannou slammed Paul for asking him to replace 'Tank' Davis, who is way smaller, and Paul issued a response to the same.
Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou go back-and-forth
Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said, "How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? Come on. The weight difference and everything, it makes no sense. Nakisa [Bidarian] reached out to me and said how they need a replacement for Gervonta and I said , 'Okay, what can I do for you?'"
Ngannou added:
"He said, 'We are looking for a replacement, but I still haven't gotten it." I said, 'Okay, what exactly can I do for you?' He's like, 'We're thinking about you to fight Jake.' I am like, 'What? Who is Jake?' I was so confused."- Francis Ngannou
Ngannou said it was not about the money for him and he was just not interested in fighting Paul as Davis' replacement. When asked whether the offer was flattering, Ngannou said, "I think it's disrespectful instead, what flattering."
Paul seemingly reacted to Ngannou's comments, writing on X:
"Idiot."
Davis is the WBA lightweight champion and weighs 135 lbs, while Ngannou cuts weight to make heavyweight in MMA. Hence, Paul's choice of replacing Davis with the ex-UFC heavyweight champion was an interesting one. Fans would certainly have tuned in, even more than the Davis bout, arguably.
Paul and Ngannou shared a cordial professional relationship due to their affiliation with the PFL. That doesn't seem like the case anymore, considering the recent exchange.
There is no official news out yet regarding Paul vs Davis. The fight looks all set to be called off barring a miracle. 'The Problem Child' won't be competing on November 14, and Mike Coppinger has reported that a new potential date for Paul's fight could be December 12 or 19.
Paul last fought in June, earning a unanimous decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at cruiserweight. Paul got ranked in the division by the WBA courtesy of the win.
