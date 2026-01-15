Jamel Herring Expects To Continue Industry Trend Ahead Of BKFC Debut [Exclusive]

Jamel Herring is more than ready to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 86.

The 29-fight boxing veteran makes the transition as one of the most accomplished fighters to step into the BKFC ring, having five super featherweight title victories to his name. Herring, 40, makes his long-awaited debut against Matt Guymon in the co-main event of the Mohegan Sun fight card on Jan. 17.

Although Herring makes the move with a loaded resume, he knows there are still lingering questions about how far his fighting style will take him in bare-knuckle. Herring sees fans openly acknowledging that they know he can "box," but wondering if he can "fight."

The questions stem from his methodical approach to the sweet science, which relied heavily on his jab, timing, patience, and defense. All those traits are beneficial in bare-knuckle, but Herring has never been known to have thudding, one-punch knockout power, which is a major key to success in the BKFC.

The chatter does not bother him, but Herring is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

"We're asking for a lot of guys that's bigger than me, that's rougher, 'cause again, you may get a guy who's strong in the clinch," Herring told KO on SI. "One thing I take from the BKFC, between that and professional boxing, is the pacing. There's only two-minute rounds. So when I spar now, I come out of the gate. Popping that jab, but [not] sitting back, waiting for that perfect shot.

"I feel like, with the BKFC, your offense is more of your defense as well. So you really can't sit back and try to catch punches and things like that."

Jamel Herring credits Austin Trout for BKFC transition

BKFC champion Austin Trout (left) with BKFC President David Feldman (right). | BKFC

Herring admitted he was not initially sold on the BKFC, but he gained confidence after watching his longtime friend, Austin Trout, achieve success with the transition. Trout is also a former boxing world champion and is now 5-0 in the BKFC and on the verge of conquering a second division.

"The stuff I was seeing [in the BKFC] wasn't attractive to me until the last time I really saw Austin and his journey and how he brought the boxing aspect to it," Herring said. "Austin uses a lot of lateral movement. He's in and out. Everything's behind his jab. He'll even do what I don't see from a lot of other fighters; he'll go down to the body with his left hand."

Like Herring, Trout was not known for his power in the ring, but rather his timing and proficient jab. Fans also had similar concerns about Trout's age after an extended boxing career, but 'No Doubt' has looked as comfortable in the BKFC as he ever has in his career.

Jamel Herring expects to be a BKFC pioneer

Jamel Herring from Coram, NY | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Herring and Trout are the two most notable boxers to remove the gloves, but they are far from being alone. The seven-year-old sport has grown enough to convince many younger fighters to make the switch much earlier in their careers.

Herring only expects that trend to continue, beginning with himself at BKFC 86.

"I feel like you'll probably see a lot more fighters on the side, come to me and ask me, 'Hey, how is it?' And pick my brain, which is cool with me. Because I'm just very open as a book, so I speak on Instagram with everybody. So, yeah, I think that you'll definitely see a lot more boxers coming to the realm, especially if I go out there and be successful within my own career.

After sitting out all of 2025, Herring has been preparing to make his bare-knuckle debut for nearly a year. He believes his preparation will be evident in his performance with the world watching on Jan. 17.

