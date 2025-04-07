Jarrell Miller Slaps Fabio Wardley At Press Conference
Tensions have already boiled over between Fabio Wardley and Jarrell Miller.
The two had to be separated during their staredown as Miller was yelling across the security guards holding him back. Eventually, Miller got close enough to Wardley to slap him, causing chaos to ensue on the stage.
The slap wasn't the only shot Miller took at Wardley. He also wore a Norwich City jersey, the rival of Wardley's hometown soccer club, Ipswich Town.
Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) and Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) will face off on June 7 at Portman Stadium in Ipswich, England.
For Warley, Miller represents the most significant name he has faced in his career. Wardley, who is ranked No. 1 by the WBA, No. 3 by the WBC and WBO, and No. 8 by the IBF, is coming off of the best win of his career, a first-round knockout of Frazer Clarke in their rematch on Oct. 12. The first meeting between Wardley and Clarke on March 31, 2024, ended in a draw.
For Miller, Wardley represents another opportunity for him to move closer to a title shot. Miller, who is ranked No. 4 by the WBA, is coming off of a strong showing against former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz in a draw that many people believed that he won.
The lone loss of Miller's career was a 10th-round stoppage to Daniel Dubois. Miller was also set to get a title shot against Anthony Joshua on June 1, 2019, but multiple failed drug tests forced him to be pulled from the bout.
